Day trip to the other side of Novi

Jake Melara/Unsplash

OAKLAND, MI - People might be familiar with Novi mostly for the Twelve Oaks mall https://shoptwelveoaks.com/ and its exceptional schools. The Novi area is a suburb located in Metro Detroit, is also home to delicious, locally approved, restaurants with plenty of options to satisfy your appetite.

The almost 200 years old city is dotted with beautiful parks, awesome shopping hot spots, and quaint downtown areas. But there is more to Novi other than fancy schools, restaurants, and shopping malls. If you are visiting this area any time soon, stick around to add a couple of stops to your Novi plan trip.

1.The Adventure Park

Start your trip with a stop at the Adventure Park at West Bloomfield where you can explore zip lines and obstacle courses in the treetops. The five-acre park of aerial forest features 13 zip lines, five difficulty levels, 130 challenges, and ten trails. Reservations are required, plan your visit here.

2. Holocaust Memorial Center

Head over to Farmington Hills and make a stop at the Zekelman Family Campus for its new and expansive Museum of European Jewish Heritage. It goes without saying that the Holocaust is a history of evil. But there is another side to the story. The story of great courage, strength, and virtue. For more than 25 years, Zekelman Family Campus’ Holocaust Memorial Center has been educating about the Holocaust and its legacy. The museum is open from Sunday to Thursday from 9.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 9.30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.