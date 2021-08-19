Plan a trip for Detroit's Upcoming Auto Shows

Ciel Cheng/Unsplash

DETROIT, MI - Automotive is literally the foundation that built Detroit, even got the name ‘Motor City. It’s a hot spot for car culture.

The COVID-19 pandemic made it really challenging to travel, but to all the petrolheads in Detroit, or outside of Detroit, you might want to stick around on this one. Come and spend time with cars outdoors and benefit from the healing effects of being in nature. We’re talking about attending some of Detroit’s annual car events, like the Detroit Grand Prix, the North American International Auto Show, or the Woodward Dream Cruise. We will guide you to incorporate car culture into a day trip in the Motor City.

1. Woodward Dream Cruise

Claimed to be the world’s biggest cruise classic cars galore, this one is for old car enthusiasts. Mark your calendar for August 21 and plan your destination to the 16-mile radius cruise route in Oakland County.

2. Motor Bella

Motor Bella is a journey, an experience, and a tour through the ever-evolving world of automotive. Enjoy a cruise in an autonomous electric car of your own pick from over 600 cars, on a mile-long track. The North American International Auto Show will take place at M1 Concourse in Pontiac, September 21 to 26. Purchase your ticket here.

3. Henry Ford Museum

While we’re still on the subject of automotive, this is a treat for car history enthusiasts. The Henry Ford Museum offers a unique educational experience through stories, authentic objects, and thrives from America’s traditions of ingenuity, innovation, and resourcefulness in hopes to inspire the coming generation.

