Still interested in Catholic school?

NeONBRAND/Unsplash

Maybe it sounds very old-fashioned if children are still in school based on religion. But nowadays there are still people who are interested in religion-based schools. We take one example, Catholic schools, many parents in Detroit are still interested in sending their children to Catholic schools. According to the survey, the reason they send their children to Catholic schools is that they want to give or tell their children with good points from the Catholic religion.

In general, there is no difference between Catholic schools and ordinary schools, there is no significant difference. But there are moments or times, catholic schools hold events related to the catholic religion. Examples are such as worship together, listening to spiritual things, or the most obtained from the survey is that they must wear uniforms for each school.

Interested in sending your child to a Catholic school but don't know which school is the best for your child? No need to worry, let's see this :

1. Brother Rice High School

This school is for boys only and is private. Located in BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI. Tuition in this school is $14,250 for the highest grade offered. After graduation, 99% of students from this school went on to attend a 4-year college.

2. Notre Dame Preparatory School & Marist Academy

This school is located in PONTIAC, MI. Tuition in this school is $14,999 for the highest grade offered. After graduation, 100% of students from this school went on to attend a 4-year college.

3. Detroit Catholic Central High School

This school is for boys only and is private. It is located at 27225 WIXOM ROAD NOVI with a turnover of $14,700 per year. Received Financial Aid 30%, Average Financial Aid $6,000.

The three schools above are some of the choices if you are still interested in sending your children to Catholic schools. So how? Interested?

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.