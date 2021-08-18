Don’t miss out on these events in Wayne County before Back to School

Ashton Bingham/Unsplash

WAYNE, MI - Summer is not over yet! And Wayne County has prepared a handful of events for your family to enjoy before the kids go back to school.

We provide you with a list of events in Wayne County through the end of the month of August. Keep reading to see if the event is for you.

1. Back to School Backpack Giveaway

A Back to School event will be hosted by Little Hearts, Big Dreams, and Lifted Dreamz, and featuring community vendors on Sunday, August 22. From the generous donations that were previously collected, they are able to provide school supplies for local students for the 2021-2022 school year. School supplies are limited to 50 boy book bags and 50 girl book bags. So come as soon as possible to Peterson Park at 2 p.m.

2. Movies in the Park: Lion King

Wayne County Parks will be hosting another movie-in-a-park event at Bell Creek County Park in Redford. You only need to bring your chairs, blankets, and picnic baskets to purchase snacks from a food truck. Enjoy this experience where you and your family can watch a movie on a giant video projection screen. Inflatables will also be present, along with giveaways for the kids. This event is but pre-registration is required from this link.

3. Mom Meetup at Beacon Park

So it’s true what they say, “when mamas and their babes get together, magic happens.” This event is an opportunity for moms, especially new moms, to make mom friends this summer at Beacon Park. Moms can expect a non-judgmental and down-to-earth space and to openly swap tips, ask questions, or just vent with other moms who can relate. Mark your calendar for August 31 from 10 to 11 a.m.

