Calling families in Wayne County for August 21 events

Aranxa Esteve/Unsplash

Wayne, MI - Summer is almost over! But that doesn’t mean there is no more fun. Wayne County has offered a handful of events for parents and children to enjoy before Back to School this fall.

Wayne County’s population is estimated to be 1,749,343 in the 2019 census, making it the most populous county in the whole of Michigan and the 19th-most populous county in the United States. The county was named after Anthony Wayne, a general from the Revolutionary War. The majority of the county runs south along the Detroit River. Keep reading to check out if you’re interested in participating in the events listed below from August 21 until August 31.

1. Bee Fest at the Belle Isle Nature Center

Bee Fest is an annual event that focuses on the critical role of bees in our ecosystem. On Saturday, August 21, you and your family can expect beekeeper talks and honey tasting, making arts and crafts, and provided demonstrations on planting and maintaining a bee-friendly garden. Oakland University will also provide biodiversity presentations for this event that takes place at the Belle Isle Nature Center, 10 a.m. till 2 p.m.

2. 8th Annual Project Backpack in Southfield

Since Detroit Public School students are receiving their backpacks through their respective schools, this event is meant to be for all Metro Detroit K-5 students from ages 5 to 12 who do not attend DPSCD. Supported by the Mike Morse Law Firm, the Project Backpack will be held on August 21, where over 20,000 backpacks full of school supplies are provided to local students. The first-come-first-serve event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mike Morse Law Firm parking lot, 24901 Northwestern Hwy. You can pre-register through this link.

Stay in touch for more events in Wayne County.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.