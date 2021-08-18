Third Dose of COVID-19 vaccinations available in Macomb County

Daniel Schludi/Unsplash

MACOMB, MI - The Macomb County Health Department will begin making appointments for third doses following the approval of an additional dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines made by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The third dose is reserved for people with compromised immune systems.

Residents who qualify will be registered by the Macomb County Health Department beginning Monday, August 23. The qualifications for the third dose include people of the age 12 and above with compromised immune systems who have already received the second shot of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. An example of a compromised immune system includes people who have an active or untreated HIV infection, have received solid organ transplants, or are in active treatment for cancer.

Mark A. Hacker, Macomb County Executive, said that the county’s priority is to help protect those who are most vulnerable to COVID-19 throughout the pandemic. With the recent approvals to administer the third dose, Hackel encourages residents to contact their health care provider to check if they are eligible for a third dose.

The Director of the Macomb County Health Department said that they are committed to making sure the third dose is available to anyone who is eligible and wants to receive it. He added, “we have ample inventory of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, and aim to continue to deliver exceptional service to the residents of Macomb County.”

Click here to make an appointment for a third dose. Call SMART at 586-421-6579 for assistance in making the appointment or transportation.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.