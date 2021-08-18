Get to know Metro Detroit’s famous counties

Jonathan Tomas/Unpslash

DETROIT, MI - The Motor City is the largest and most populous city in the state of Michigan, having famous counties come along with it. Metro Detroit or the metropolitan area alone is home to 4.3 million people.

Regarded as a major cultural center, Detroit is no stranger to music, art, architecture, and design, along with its automotive background history. But behind all that, there are counties that make Detroit what it is today. Here are the major counties in the Motor City and things you could do there.

1. Wayne County

Wayne County’s population is estimated to be 1,749,343 in the 2019 census, making it the most populous county in the whole of Michigan and the 19th-most populous county in the United States. The county was named after Anthony Wayne, a general from the Revolutionary War. The majority of the county runs south along the Detroit River. The large region of Wayne County is enriched with Mexican, Arab-American, Polish, and Italian neighborhoods. Experience Wayne County’s Middle Eastern culture in Dearborn and treat yourself to boutiques and restaurants downtown. Schedule your next stop to the notably charming Wyandotte and Trenton downtowns with parks along the waterfront, and you will find Grosse Pointe just up north of the water.

2. Macomb County

Three sides of Michigan are surrounded by the Great Lakes, it’s no surprise that Detroit’s most famous attractions involve water. Metro Detroit is open to two lakes, Lake Erie, another one in Macomb, Lake St Clair. Along the lake in this laid-back region are reserved with parks, restaurants, and bars for your lazy afternoon.

3. Oakland County

You might be familiar with this county for Detroit Zoo. But if lazy afternoons is not your cup of tea and you’re more of a shop-till-you-drop type, then schedule a stop at Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi. There you will be introduced to big-name brands and independent boutiques. After that, stop by Oakland’s finest restaurants and nightlife experience. The county is also home to the City of Ferndale. Click here to see what you can expect there!

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.