The artists behind Detroit Street Art

Bruce Warrington/Unsplash

DETROIT, MI - Detroit birthed some of the country’s best architects, world-class museums, and theaters, so it’s no surprise that the Motor City is dotted with powerful large-scare artwork at street level.

A Michigan native, Malt, expressed how street art is having a huge impact on Detroit. Malt has been invited to paint walls in various countries across the globe. He said that the artists he’s met abroad are eager to visit his hometown for the art scene that has grown tremendously. Street art has made Detroit a destination. Check out a few street artists we can name through this list and where you can find their work in Detroit.

1. Shepard Fairey

Detroit’s infamous street artist has recently painted his larger mural yet on the side of downtown Detroit’s One Campus Martius. The mural took Fairey 300 cans of spray paint to finish.

2. How & Nosm

How & Nosm are stage names used by brothers Raoul and Davide Perre, identical twinges from Spain. Commissioned by billionaire businessman Dan Gilbert, How & Nosm created what could end up being the world’s tallest mural at 354 feet high and 80 feet wide on One Campus Martius. The brothers have achieved fame in New York City and you can see their other artwork in Gilbert's Z parking garage.

3. Vito Valdez

Former Detroit autoworker, now studio instructor at the Detroit Institute of Art. Valdez is teaching the youth and future artists in making a positive impact on revitalizing the community through street art. Some of his outdoor art expressions in the city include the signature cornfield mural at Bagley and St. Anne Streets, and Mexican-themed murals and tile mosaics on Bagley Street in southwest Detroit.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.