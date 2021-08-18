Ferndale to receive the American Rescue Plan Act funding

Sharon McCutcheon/Unsplash

DETROIT, MI - A fund from the American Rescue Plan Act has been awarded to the City of Ferndale as much as $2,096,825. This federal relief package is given in hopes to provide economic support to the communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ferndale has been cutting costs, deferring projects, and reevaluating the nature of its roles in response to the public health crisis throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The City of Ferndale also kept the community safe at the frontline of the decision-making. And for that reason, various individual and community needs during this trying time are acknowledged and the U.S. Treasury’s funds were granted.

Ferndale mayor Melanie Piano expressed how grateful the city is to receive the federal relief package. She said, “Based on community feedback so far, we know of key priority areas to allocate this unexpected but welcomed revenue support.” The State of Michigan’s Treasury Office had also given indirect funding to communities with a less than 50,000 population, such as Ferndale. That being the case, Ferndale is to expect 50 percent of the award funding by the end of August, and the other half next year.

The American Rescue Plan Act will be granting these funds by 2024 with the aim to spend all of its funds by 2026. Joseph Gacioch, City Manager, said that this funding support by the federal government is a “once-in-a-lifetime”. He added, “We expect to engage the public to help identify and prioritize areas of investment and need.” That being said, the City Manager’s Office is committed to having residents be involved in the process of ensuring that the funding is utilized in need areas and have it equitably allocated.

