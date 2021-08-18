Want to try a Vegetarian Restaurant in Detroit?

Sara Dubler/Unsplash

There are so many diet programs and types of eating patterns that exist today, one of which is vegetarian. But many people know very well what a vegetarian diet is? Usually, people who follow this diet will avoid foods that come from animals, whether beef, poultry, pork, to seafood. However, the limitations in this diet can vary from person to person.

Before proceeding to the discussion, you need to know that there are several types of vegetarians, including:

1. Lacto-vegetarian: Making animal meat and eggs a taboo, but still allowed to consume dairy products.

2. Ovo-vegetarian: Do not eat meat and dairy products, but still eat eggs.

3. Lacto-ovo vegetarian: A blend of lacto-vegetarian and ovo-vegetarian. You can eat dairy products and egg products while on this diet, but not meat.

4. Pescatarian: Do not eat red meat, chicken meat, dairy products, and egg products, but still allow the consumption of seafood such as fish and other marine biota.

5. Vegan: Do not eat all products of animal origin, you should only eat vegetables.

Is it really good to just eat vegetables? Isn't it very difficult to make it yourself?

Relax, now there are many restaurants that sell specifically for vegetarians. In Detroit there are many restaurants with fairly high ratings that provide food for vegetarians. Curious about anything?

1. The Brooklyn Street Local

At the restaurant they provide a choice of food ingredients such as tempeh, mushrooms and others which of course will be processed into delicious vegetarian food.

2. Balence

If you like smoothies and refreshing juices, you'll definitely love this restaurant! They provide a variety of juices, smoothies and also a variety of shots.

3. Detroit Vegan Soul

You already know that this is an restaurant that provides an all-vegetarian menu, right? So, if you are a vegetarian don't forget to come to this place!

