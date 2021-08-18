Detroit, MI

7 Things You Can Do in Detroit during Covid-19

Honey Reitenberger

Kahari king/Unsplash

COVID-19 has changed our daily activities very significantly. It has been more than a year that all human activities have changed 360 degrees and this often causes an increase in human stress levels. It is proven that in 2020 several data are showing the level of human stress during the Covid-19 period. One of the things that makes Covid-19 a very big factor in increasing human stress is Social Distancing and System Lockdown.

However, over time, many unique ideas began to emerge about how to spend time during the Covid-19 period. We took one place that we are focusing on right now, which is Detroit. There are many things we can do in Detroit, below we will review what we can do to reduce our boredom and stress during this pandemic.

1. Learn about Detroit's history.

2. Go out doing sports activities such as cycling or, hiking, or just running in the park. You can go cycling to Belle Isle.

3. Visit Detroit museums virtually.

4. Go by car or bus on a sightseeing tour of Detroit's architecture.

5. Watch the orchestra digitally. You can watch it from the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.

6. Watch movies by drive-in or watch movies at your home via the Film Lab in Hamtramck.

7. Experiment with cooking all kinds of dishes.

8. Watch Labor Day Weekend Events 2021 by virtual.

The things above are some of the activities we can do to reduce boredom and stress during the pandemic. Try one of the activities above, you can be sure your pandemic days won't be boring.

Detroit native writer in the Motor City

