5 Classically Romantic Places in Detroit for a Special Date Night

DETROIT, MI - Detroit is known for its automobile history, sports scene, and incredible street art, but if you know where to look, it can also be a romantic city.

Almost anything can be romantic when done with your loved one, but Detroit's classic places will make date night even more memorable. There are many romantic places to be found throughout Detroit. Here are 5 classically romantic places in Detroit you should go to with your loved one:

1. Take a stroll along the Detroit RiverWalk.

Strolling along the Detroit International RiverWalk hand-in-hand with your loved one is a wonderful date option in the city, with three miles of a paved walkway. The path, which runs from Rosa Parks Boulevard to the Belle Isle Bridge, offers panoramic views of not only the downtown Detroit skyline but also Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

2. Take a trip to Belle Isle.

Belle Isle is unquestionably one of Detroit's most romantic spots. This island in the Detroit River is nearly 1,000 acres of lush greenery, accessible by bridge.

3. Explore Sugar Hill Arts District.

The Sugar Hill Arts District is one of the best places to visit in Detroit if you want to immerse yourself in the art scene. A romantic day by visiting museums such as the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCAD) or the Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA) is possible.

4. Take a Walk Together to Eastern Market.

Eastern Market is one of the most iconic Detroit experiences, and wandering the stalls with your partner on a Saturday morning can be very romantic.

This outdoor farmers market is the largest in the country, with dozens of Detroit makers and Michigan farmers selling their wares.

5. Book a Room at a Boutique Hotel.

Staying overnight in one of Detroit's beautiful boutique hotels will amp up the romance. These hotels provide a higher level of luxury, with a smaller crowd and more personalized service. The Candy Bar and Populace Coffee Bar are two great drink options at The Siren Hotel, which is a midcentury-designed hotel. Trumbull & Porter, which features Detroit-made furniture and stunning murals, is another hip and romantic option in Corktown.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.