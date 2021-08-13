Oakland County encourages students to get vaccinated for the starting school year

Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash

OAKLAND, MI - Parents and guardians are once again reminded by the Oakland County Health Division about the importance of COVID-19 vaccinations in starting the school year. Children from the age of 12 and older that are immunized against COVID-19 help provide a safe environment to the upcoming school year as cases of the Delta variant are rising.

About one in six of the nearly 1,400 new COVID-19 cases in Oakland county between July 12 to August 3 was 18 years old or younger, and a quarter was between the ages of 19 to 29 years old. And as of August 10, the new COVID-19 cases in Oakland County reached 147 cases per day. That’s more than 1,000 new cases per week. Around 45 percent of more than 121,000 Oakland County residents from the age of 12 to 19 years old have yet to receive their first dose.

Simultaneously, 43 percent of approximately 161,000 ages 20 to 29-year-old Oakland County residents remain unvaccinated. This means that about 124,000 ages 12 to 29 residents of Oakland County are not immunized against the virus.

Dr. Russell Faust, Oakland County Medical Director said “We are seeing a direct correlation between new COVID-19 cases in Oakland County and residents who remain unvaccinated, especially with the Delta variant” He continued that an effective way to minimize the transmission of the virus in schools this coming school year is to get children 12 and up to get vaccinated.

Click here to view the further details of vaccine coverage in Oakland county by zip code. Click here to locate the nearest Health Division vaccine clinic in Oakland County.

