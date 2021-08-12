Detroit’s most famous Gift Shops

Edgar Soto/Unsplash

DETROIT, MI - With National Couple’s day and National Back to School Day just around the corner, take gifting to another level from our recommended gift shops in the City of Detroit.

1. Pure Detroit Tours and Retail

This gift shop company with Detroit in its name has grown from the ground up. The first store to open was in the David Whitney Building on Thanksgiving Day in 1998. With the support of its community for over 19 years, Pure Detroit has branched to five locations, each located in Detroit’s landmark buildings: Fisher Building, Guardian Building, Renaissance Center, Strathmore Apartment Building, Cobo Center, and Belle Isle Aquarium. Over the years, Pure Detroit has continued to reinvent in the city and launched new Detroit-based businesses.

2. City Bird

One of the oldest stores in Detroit, City Bird exhibits art, design, and handmade goods made by over 200 artists all around the Great Lakes. Andy and Emily Linn, founders of City Bird, combined their mutual love for design with their admiration for their city and region. Hundreds of independent artists work for City Bird offering Michigan-themed products along with jewelry, housewares, apparel, home decor, and more.

3. Xochi’s Gift Shop

What makes Xochi’s different from all the other gift shops in town is that it specializes in a wide variety of imported Mexican Folk Art and handcraft items to the Detroit area for almost 30 years, ranging from Aztec deco, clay pottery, silver jewelry, western wear, and day of the dead. The family-operated gift shop is located in the heart of Mexican Town in Detroit. The shop also stocks items like piñatas, sombreros, boots, wranglers jeans, and so much more. Xochi’s Gift Shop takes pride in bringing the beautiful Mexican culture and traditions to the City of Detroit.

