3 Thai Restaurants worth trying in Detroit

Louis Hansel/Unsplash

DETROIT, MI - Missing the rich taste of Thai food but don’t want to go through COVID-19 travel restrictions? Don’t worry, we made a list of some of the best Thai restaurants around you.

1. Go Sy Thai

Started in 2013, Go Sy Thai spoils its customers with a cozy environment to feast on authentic and delicious Thai foods. Go Sy Thai strives to serve its made-to-order food within minutes, only using fresh and local ingredients. In this low-key Thai restaurant, you can choose vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, and halal items from their classic menu. We recommend that you try Go Sy's spicy Curry Noodle Plate that incorporates rice noodles, egg, green onions, bean sprouts, red coconut curry sauce with raw bean sprouts, and crushed peanuts. Or its Gang Gai curry and Tom Yum Soup. Go Sy Thai also advances with three branch locations. One in Cass Avenue, one in Griswold St, and another one in Livonia.

2. Sala Thai Restaurant

This popular Thai restaurant, namely “a place of rest”, has been serving the business since 1994 and was previously located inside the Oakland Mall. It is now welcoming customers at E.14 Mile Rd. between Dequindre and Ryan Road. Since its expansion in 2005, the restaurant features a banquet room for customers who would like to enjoy their private parties or other occasions with Sala’s entertainment systems. Using only fresh ingredients, natural herbs, and spices to prepare their meals, you won’t be disappointed ever coming to this place. Don’t forget to try their Coconut Ice Cream. Other Sala Thai Restaurants can be seen here.

3.Orchid Thai Restaurant

Orchid Thai Restaurant has been serving authentic Thai Cuisine, along with beer and wine, since 2004 in the Central Business District (Lower Woodward area) of downtown Detroit. This is a great place to experience Thailand’s bold flavor while enjoying the restaurant’s warm and relaxing environment with your friends and family. Orchid Thai Restaurant pampers its customers with homemade recipes that have been passed down through generations.

