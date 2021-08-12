Orchards and Cider Mills you can find in Macomb County

Ryan Arnst/Unsplash

MACOMB, MI - Macomb County boasts its flourishing agriculture with over 400 farms and 73,000 acres of farmland. Mostly family-owned from one generation to the other. With summer almost over, prepare to get dirty and take the kids on some u-pick or pick-your-own farm experience before they go back to school.

Most people love picking their apples and pumpkins. While this activity requires you to be out in the sun with no shade, bringing sunscreen is highly recommended. If you’re ready, here’s a list of a few u-pick farms by local cider mills and orchards in Macomb County that you should visit:

1. Stony Creek Orchard & Cider Mill

Operating since 1939, the Stony Creek Orchard spoils its visitors with some mouth-watering treats, a tranquil atmosphere, and antiques. This is a place where you can enter for free and enjoy fresh apple cider straight from the mills, paired with hot and delicious homemade donuts at the picnic area while the kids play on the straw bales. Located at 2961 W. 32 mile of Romeo, the orchard offers pick-your-own apples, raspberries (red, yellow, and black) on weekends.

2. Blake's Orchard and Cider Mill

The farm has been growing 40 different apple varieties for 75 years on its 800-acre working farm and orchard, featuring a Cider Mill, Funland, Tasting Room, and more. Established in 1946 by Gerald and Lovely Black, the farm was built on hard work and strong family ties for over seven decades. Putting the community and environment at its forefront while providing visitors with the freshest homegrown fruit and vegetables and a memorable family experience. Stay tuned to Blake’s family farm’s website to keep updated with the latest events.

3. Verellen Orchards

The family-owned orchard’s mission since 1920 has been to provide quality products to its customers. The orchard is open year-round, however, the U-Pick offer is subjected to the fruit’s respective seasons. Head to the Velleren store to have a taste of its cider, ice cream, and baked goods. You can’t leave the place without trying Velleren’s different pies from their year-round collection, from apple to French Silk. Call Verellen Orchards at 586-752-2989 for U-Pick inquiries.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.