Macomb County’s greatest Metroparks for your next outdoor getaway

MACOMB, MI - With summer almost over and the kids going back to school, Macomb County offers world-class outdoor recreational opportunities in as many as 215 public parks, 32 miles of lakefronts, and more for you and your family to get together and create memories to remember in years to come. Here’s a little list of Macomb County’s greatest outdoor place.

When talking about Macomb County’s outdoors, one cannot miss the heart of the Great Lakes, Lake St. Clair. The freshwater lake that lies between Ontario, Canada, and Michigan, USA, is now a top spot for competitive bass angling and one of Detroit’s popular destinations for fishing, boating, swimming, and paddling. Another great place is the Clinton River, famous for kayaking and canoeing, its waterfront restaurants, and more. Here’s a little list of Macomb County’s greatest Metroparks.

1. Lake St. Clair Metropark

The 770-acre Metropark runs along Lake St. Clair in Harrison Township where birdwatching, kiteboarding, boating, windsurfing, bicycling, and swimming are all available. The Metropark can easily be found from downtown Mount Clemens, using I-94 to access it. The Metropark boasts a family-friendly Olympic-size swimming pool that features waterslides, a 10,000 square foot Squirt Zone, golf courses, a boardwalk, nature center, trails, paved hike and bike trails, and a sandy beach. Visitors can enjoy ice fishing, cross-country skiing, hockey, or ice skating during winter.

2. Stony Creek Metropark

Stretching across Oakland and Macomb Counties, the 4,461-acre scenic park lets you feel up north without leaving the suburbs with outdoor recreation opportunities all year long. Whether it’s boating or swimming in the 500-acre lake, hiking, biking, or in-line skate through lush woodlands and serene wetlands. In winter, the sports area in this park includes snowboard, sled, and toboggan hills. Call the park at 586-781-4242 to reserve shelters, grills, and comfort stations throughout the park.

3. Wolcott Mill Metropark

Nestled along the banks of the Clinton River in Ray Township, Wolcott Mill Metropark features a 250-acre late-20th century working farm with a variety of animals and a Historic Center that remains as one of the few historic grist and feed mills, complemented with antique farming pieces of equipment. The learning center provides educational programs and tours, and trails where visitors can stroll with their horses through the 10 miles of riverside woods and meadows.

