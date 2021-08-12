Sprint and Splash 10th Anniversary at Lake St. Clair Metropark

Tower Paddle Boards/Unsplash

MACOMB, MI - Sprint and Splash is coming to promote and celebrate its 10th Anniversary at Lake St. Clair Metropark in Harrison Township, Michigan. The family-friendly, fundraising event encourages people of all ages and athletic abilities to participate. If you have had your fair share of staying at home and want to run, walk, kayak, or paddle-boarding, then this annual event is for you.

Those interested in racing in the Sprint and Splash festival are encouraged to sign up online on the official website. before August 18. By signing up, participants will receive a finisher medal, picnic blanket, and swag bag.

Program Director of Macomb County Planning and Economic Development Amanda Minaudo regrets that the festival’s 10th anniversary had to be canceled last year due to COVID-19. “We’ve heard from many of our past participants who are excited to run, walk, kayak and paddleboard. I think we’re all ready to return to the park and get back to the races.” Minaudo said.

Music, food, and craft beer at the event will be available at the event. however, those offerings are subject to future public health guidelines. Minaudo later explained that the organizers have plans in place to ensure the health and safety of every attendee. She explained that their goal is always to provide a safe event for the people to have fun and enjoy the beautiful scenery of Lake St. Clair Metropark.

The current pricing for the races are:

5K Run: $40.00

Duathlon Individual: $45.00

Duathlon Relay: $80.00

Mile Paddle: $40.00

Sprint and Splash are still opening for sponsorship opportunities. Further sponsor details are available here. In addition to that, the Huron-Clinton Metroparks will benefit from the money raised in this event, whose goal is to provide critical support to sustain all 13 metro parks and to endorse the health of the residents and environment of southeast Michigan.

Contact Amanda Minaudo at amanda.minaudo@macombgov.org for any questions and inquiries.

