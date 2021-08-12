Hatch Art continues Dmytro Szylak’s Hamtramck Disneyland

Joshua Coleman/Unsplash

DETROIT, MI - The Hamtramck Disneyland was a beautiful place with beautiful pieces of bright-colored artwork in a yard located in Hamtramck, Michigan. The 30-foot backyard on top of two adjacencies garages was built in 1992 and finished in 1999 by a Ukraine-born, Dmytro Szylak.

Szylak grew up in Ukraine, and lived in Germany for a while, before immigrating with his wife to the United States in the 1950s. After retiring in the mid-1980, Syzlak worked for General Motors for 30 years and began his creation of the Hamtramck Disneyland above the two garages of his properties. The yard-size Disneyland took nearly 30 years to construct to the way it is today, constantly being modified and updated by Syzlak himself before his passing in 2015. Syzlak was 92.

During its prime, the installation rattled and whirred as the spun in the wind due to its whimsical kinetic structures. Syzlak painted the garages with bright stripes and the space in between was crowded with photographs, posters, and mixed classic Americana-European images of Syzlak’s past. The Hamtramck Disneyland was Michigan’s most significant works of folk art, with thousands of visitors from all over the world.

Unfortunately, after Syzlak’s death, his estate was neglected. With no plan to protect and keep the art, the community of groups of residents and artists came together to save this local treasure. In May 2016, an organization that operates an art gallery and studios in the former Hamtramck police station called Hatch Art took ownership of Hamtramck Disneyland. Hatch Art began repairing and maintaining the installation, preserving the core components of Syzlak’s artwork as it proceeds with gradual improvements.

The initiative Hatch Art took was to honor Dmytro Syzlak’s work. To continue his legacy for the community, Hatch Art has many years to come to restore and improve the now weathered and falling apart yard. Donations and volunteering are open for Hamtramck Disneyland’s improvements. Call Hatch Art at 313-346-5465 or visit their website.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.