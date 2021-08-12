Free Vision and Hearing Screening for Children in Detroit

Mark Paton/Unsplash

DETROIT, MI – Thousands of resources are available for parents of children who are deaf and hard of hearing. The Detroit Government, for instance, has compiled a list of major national and statewide organizations for deaf and hard of hearing topics and resources, which you can download here

The organizations listed provide information about books to read, materials to try, information to learn, parents to meet, and more. To prevent vision and hearing problems in children, Detroit Health Department offers free vision and hearing screenings at several places for children age 3 to 18. Two to three of every 1,000 children in the U.S have a hearing problem and nearly two-thirds of children with a vision problem. Children who cannot see and hear well cannot study and learn well.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that vision problems or vision impairment in children can trigger developmental disability. This program is conducted annually in head start centers, daycare centers, as well as public, private and charter schools by appointment only. To make an appointment, you can call 313-876-0134.

Free vision and hearing screening have different procedures. Checking the clearness of vision, eye muscle balance, nearsightedness, and farsightedness will be part of the vision screening program procedures. Meanwhile, the hearing screening process will involve initial screening, intermediate sweep or audiogram, and referral due to the tendency that five percent of children screened would need a medical referral.

These health screenings can help parents to identify the vision and hearing problems of their children and prepare follow-up care. Upon discovery of a vision and hearing problem, Detroit Health Department will send a referral letter home and several follow-up procedures to make sure the children get the care they need.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.