Get involved with Urban Seed, Eastpointe's Community Garden

Dan Gold/Unsplash

EASTPOINTE, MI - You might’ve heard of Eastpointe’s tranquil parks and attractions, but have you heard of Eastpointe’s Community Garden? John Hofmann, 26, first came up with the concept of having a community garden and thought that this idea might be a good way to bring the community together and promote local gardens The garden is known as the “Urban Seed.”

Started in the Summer, nine years ago, the community garden was built by a group of community-minded residents, business owners, and local politicians. The concept was shortly approved and supported by the local Chamber of Commerce and many other community groups. It was during that open meeting that Hofmann met his group of community volunteers. Those groups include Master Gardeners, Landscapers & residents of Eastpointe, where they work together to build the first urban garden in the city.

Not long after Urban Seed started establishing and promoting the Eastpointe Community Garden, other gardens started to delve into the project. From there, Urban Seed’s branding and awareness started to be well-known. Hofmann’s mission for this concept was simple, to help amplify the efforts of Michigan’s local urban gardens. With that mission in hand, the Urban Seed Project is always welcoming and encouraging all of Michigan’s Urban Gardens. A page (https://urbanseed.info/garden-news/#) is dedicated to sharing updates on gardens news and how-to’s, map listing, and bringing volunteers together.

Through this community garden, they hope to bring something positive for the City of Eastpointe, educate the community (especially children) about gardening and community service, provide vegetables for local food banks, and many more. And in order to achieve that, volunteers are always needed and appreciated in the garden. Today, the garden is run by volunteers and rely on rentals and donations to cover the costs of the garden, like water, soil, lumber, plants, etc.

The garden is working through Saturday, however, volunteers are welcome to help out on any schedule that they are available. For more information, visit Urban Seed’s website, or message the Garden Community through its Facebook page.

