Eastpointe, MI

Get involved with Urban Seed, Eastpointe's Community Garden

Honey Reitenberger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PfLdN_0bMrlbtT00
Dan Gold/Unsplash

EASTPOINTE, MI - You might’ve heard of Eastpointe’s tranquil parks and attractions, but have you heard of Eastpointe’s Community Garden? John Hofmann, 26, first came up with the concept of having a community garden and thought that this idea might be a good way to bring the community together and promote local gardens The garden is known as the “Urban Seed.”

Started in the Summer, nine years ago, the community garden was built by a group of community-minded residents, business owners, and local politicians. The concept was shortly approved and supported by the local Chamber of Commerce and many other community groups. It was during that open meeting that Hofmann met his group of community volunteers. Those groups include Master Gardeners, Landscapers & residents of Eastpointe, where they work together to build the first urban garden in the city.

Not long after Urban Seed started establishing and promoting the Eastpointe Community Garden, other gardens started to delve into the project. From there, Urban Seed’s branding and awareness started to be well-known. Hofmann’s mission for this concept was simple, to help amplify the efforts of Michigan’s local urban gardens. With that mission in hand, the Urban Seed Project is always welcoming and encouraging all of Michigan’s Urban Gardens. A page (https://urbanseed.info/garden-news/#) is dedicated to sharing updates on gardens news and how-to’s, map listing, and bringing volunteers together.

Through this community garden, they hope to bring something positive for the City of Eastpointe, educate the community (especially children) about gardening and community service, provide vegetables for local food banks, and many more. And in order to achieve that, volunteers are always needed and appreciated in the garden. Today, the garden is run by volunteers and rely on rentals and donations to cover the costs of the garden, like water, soil, lumber, plants, etc.

The garden is working through Saturday, however, volunteers are welcome to help out on any schedule that they are available. For more information, visit Urban Seed’s website, or message the Garden Community through its Facebook page.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_2f6dc37be026505edba38c081a8cffe9.blob

Detroit native writer in the Motor City

Detroit, MI
40 followers
Loading

More from Honey Reitenberger

Detroit, MI

Famous Detroit neighborhoods to add to your itinerary

DETROIT, MI - The motor city is 139 square miles big, and its metro area is even bigger. We’ve come up with a shortlist of all the famous neighborhoods worth visiting to help make your itinerary more cost-effective.Read full story
Detroit, MI

Freshly baked bagels in Detroit

DETROIT, MI - Pastries offer diverse tastes and flavors, and on the eighth day, God created bagels to embrace one's love for bread. Previously spelled beigel, this ring-shaped bread originated from the Jewish communities of Poland in the 17th century.Read full story
1 comments
Oakland County, MI

Oakland County encourages students to get vaccinated for the starting school year

OAKLAND, MI - Parents and guardians are once again reminded by the Oakland County Health Division about the importance of COVID-19 vaccinations in starting the school year. Children from the age of 12 and older that are immunized against COVID-19 help provide a safe environment to the upcoming school year as cases of the Delta variant are rising.Read full story
1 comments
Detroit, MI

Detroit’s most famous Gift Shops

DETROIT, MI - With National Couple’s day and National Back to School Day just around the corner, take gifting to another level from our recommended gift shops in the City of Detroit.Read full story
Macomb County, MI

Macomb County’s greatest Metroparks for your next outdoor getaway

MACOMB, MI - With summer almost over and the kids going back to school, Macomb County offers world-class outdoor recreational opportunities in as many as 215 public parks, 32 miles of lakefronts, and more for you and your family to get together and create memories to remember in years to come. Here’s a little list of Macomb County’s greatest outdoor place.Read full story
Detroit, MI

3 Thai Restaurants worth trying in Detroit

Louis Hansel/UnsplashDETROIT, MI - Missing the rich taste of Thai food but don’t want to go through COVID-19 travel restrictions? Don’t worry, we made a list of some of the best Thai restaurants around you.Read full story
1 comments
Macomb County, MI

Orchards and Cider Mills you can find in Macomb County

MACOMB, MI - Macomb County boasts its flourishing agriculture with over 400 farms and 73,000 acres of farmland. Mostly family-owned from one generation to the other. With summer almost over, prepare to get dirty and take the kids on some u-pick or pick-your-own farm experience before they go back to school.Read full story
Macomb County, MI

Sprint and Splash 10th Anniversary at Lake St. Clair Metropark

MACOMB, MI - Sprint and Splash is coming to promote and celebrate its 10th Anniversary at Lake St. Clair Metropark in Harrison Township, Michigan. The family-friendly, fundraising event encourages people of all ages and athletic abilities to participate. If you have had your fair share of staying at home and want to run, walk, kayak, or paddle-boarding, then this annual event is for you.Read full story
1 comments
Hamtramck, MI

Hatch Art continues Dmytro Szylak’s Hamtramck Disneyland

DETROIT, MI - The Hamtramck Disneyland was a beautiful place with beautiful pieces of bright-colored artwork in a yard located in Hamtramck, Michigan. The 30-foot backyard on top of two adjacencies garages was built in 1992 and finished in 1999 by a Ukraine-born, Dmytro Szylak.Read full story
Detroit, MI

Free Vision and Hearing Screening for Children in Detroit

Mark Paton/UnsplashDETROIT, MI – Thousands of resources are available for parents of children who are deaf and hard of hearing. The Detroit Government, for instance, has compiled a list of major national and statewide organizations for deaf and hard of hearing topics and resources, which you can download here.Read full story
Detroit, MI

Cass Gilbert: The Man Behind Detroit Public Library, Cass Gilbert

DETROIT, MI — Established in 1865, the Detroit Public Library was designed by architect Cass Gilbert. The 180,000-square foot, Italian renaissance-style building, was a grand and impressive addition to Detroit’s architectural landscape.Read full story
Detroit, MI

Have a Detroit Coney Dog next time you visit the city

DETROIT, MI – Detroit doesn’t shy away when it comes to its Coney culture. The city might be famous for its automobile industry, rock music, world-class museums, sports team, but the biggest feud has got to be about the Detroit Coney or the Coney Island hot dog. The dish is served with beef or pork sausage inside a steamed bun, much like the conventional hot dog, topped with bean-less chili, diced white onions, and yellow mustard.Read full story
1 comments
Detroit, MI

Detroit's Top 3 Dance Academies

DETROIT, MI - Over the centuries, human civilizations have been dancing. Whether for cultural reasons, professional career, or simply for the wonderful feeling one gets, this form of performing art consists of sequences of movements that have aesthetic and symbolic value.Read full story
Macomb County, MI

Sunflower Days now open: Get to know more about Westview Orchards and Winery

MACOMB, MI - With over 400 farms, 73,000 acres of farmland, the County of Macomb is booming with its agricultural industry. If you’ve never experienced a u-pick or pick-your-own farm, then the Westview Orchards and Winery in Macomb County should probably be your next destination.Read full story
Detroit, MI

Detroit Public Schools Community District shares student success stories

DETROIT, MI - Detroit Public Schools Community District's Ben Carson High School has successfully fostered students' success due to its excellent facilities and friendly environment.Read full story
Macomb County, MI

Top Ice Cream Parlors in Macomb County

MACOMB COUNTY, MI - Macomb County's county roadways are dotted with ice cream shops. This delectable dessert originated in the second century B.C. While no one claims to have invented ice cream, we do know that Alexander the Great preferred honey and nectar-flavored ice snow.Read full story
Detroit, MI

Michigan Legislators Toured Monroe County Community College's Facility Upgrades

Michael Marsh/UnsplashMonroe, MI - The Monroe County Community College (MCCC) was visited by Michigan Michigan Senator Dale Zorn ( R-District 17), and Michigan Representatives T.C Clements (R-District 56) and Joe Bellino (R-District 17) in July to tour the campus to observe various construction projects by the college’s Main Campus on Raisinville Road that has been recently completed or are in progress. Read full story
Macomb County, MI

Macomb County Prosecutor's Office to Fight Against Elder Abuse

MACOMB, MI - The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office has been busy with community outreach for the past few weeks. Two brochures have been produced, which are a general office brochure and “No Excuse for Elder Abuse.” Both of these brochures contain community resources and office information throughout the county.Read full story
Macomb County, MI

Places to Visit in Eastpointe of Macomb County

EASTPOINTE, MI - Formerly known as East Detroit, Eastpointe is a city on the southern edge of Macomb County, Michigan. With a population of 32,442 (2010 census), the city is part of the Metro Detroit area that borders 8 Mile Road on the northern part of Detroit.Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy