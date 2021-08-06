Eastpointe, MI

Places to Visit in Eastpointe of Macomb County

Honey Reitenberger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ut1yD_0bJpMPQT00
Shalev Cohen/Unsplash

EASTPOINTE, MI - Formerly known as East Detroit, Eastpointe is a city on the southern edge of Macomb County, Michigan. With a population of 32,442 (2010 census), the city is part of the Metro Detroit area that borders 8 Mile Road on the northern part of Detroit.

Eastpointe is filled with hidden beauty and tranquility. From its library to the city hall, to dog park, and more, to name a few. Here’s a list of places you need to go when you visit Eastpoint:

1. Eastpointe Memorial Library

A library is generally a beautiful place to visit, but this one features a quaint little garden where visitors can sit down and read in peace whilst enjoying the scenery and breathing fresh air.

2. Eastpointe Children’s Garden

On Gratiot Avenue and Stephens Road, the Eastpoint Children’s Garden is just across the parking lot of Eastpointe’s Memorial Library. The garden features benches, fun sculptures to adore, and a large mural called the ‘Rainbow Maker’ painted by Wendy Popko.

3. Eastpointe City Hall

Keep walking on Gratiot Street and you will find Eastpointe’s City Hall just past the little clocktower. The city hall offers an open courtyard for visitors to have a stroll or ride their bikes.

4. MiDog Park

Located in Memorial Park, the southeast corner of Ten Mile Road and Flower, MiDog Park is an off-leash dog park where you and your canine can enjoy some fun and exercise in the sun. Visitors must bring their dog license receipt and vaccination records to the Recreation Center at 18185 Sycamore, Roseville, to obtain a Key Fob that gives access to the park. For more information, visit the website.

Eastpointe has many other parks, for instance, the John F. Kennedy Memorial Park (https://www.countyoffice.org/john-f-kennedy-park-eastpointe-mi-71a/) that is filled with trees to relax under while the kids play and run around the playscape. The JFK Memorial Park also has a roller hockey rink. Or if you prefer to play tanning or walk on a trail that extends around the whole park, a volleyball net, and a play area for the kids, Eastpointe’s Spindle Park is the place for you. Visit it during winter and there’s a large hill in the park that is perfect for sledding.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 2

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_2f6dc37be026505edba38c081a8cffe9.blob

Detroit native writer in the Motor City

Detroit, MI
27 followers
Loading

More from Honey Reitenberger

Sunflower Days now open: Get to know more about Westview Orchards and Winery

MACOMB, MI - With over 400 farms, 73,000 acres of farmland, the County of Macomb is booming with its agricultural industry. If you’ve never experienced a u-pick or pick-your-own farm, then the Westview Orchards and Winery in Macomb County should probably be your next destination.Read full story
Detroit, MI

Detroit Public Schools Community District shares student success stories

DETROIT, MI - Detroit Public Schools Community District's Ben Carson High School has successfully fostered students' success due to its excellent facilities and friendly environment.Read full story
Macomb County, MI

Top Ice Cream Parlors in Macomb County

MACOMB COUNTY, MI - Macomb County's county roadways are dotted with ice cream shops. This delectable dessert originated in the second century B.C. While no one claims to have invented ice cream, we do know that Alexander the Great preferred honey and nectar-flavored ice snow.Read full story
Eastpointe, MI

Get involved with Urban Seed, Eastpointe's Community Garden

EASTPOINTE, MI - You might’ve heard of Eastpointe’s tranquil parks and attractions, but have you heard of Eastpointe’s Community Garden? John Hofmann, 26, first came up with the concept of having a community garden and thought that this idea might be a good way to bring the community together and promote local gardens The garden is known as the “Urban Seed.”Read full story
Detroit, MI

Michigan Legislators Toured Monroe County Community College's Facility Upgrades

Michael Marsh/UnsplashMonroe, MI - The Monroe County Community College (MCCC) was visited by Michigan Michigan Senator Dale Zorn ( R-District 17), and Michigan Representatives T.C Clements (R-District 56) and Joe Bellino (R-District 17) in July to tour the campus to observe various construction projects by the college’s Main Campus on Raisinville Road that has been recently completed or are in progress. Read full story
Macomb County, MI

Macomb County Prosecutor's Office to Fight Against Elder Abuse

MACOMB, MI - The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office has been busy with community outreach for the past few weeks. Two brochures have been produced, which are a general office brochure and “No Excuse for Elder Abuse.” Both of these brochures contain community resources and office information throughout the county.Read full story
Michigan State

EGLE Classroom Provides Environmental Lessons for Children through Partnership with Michigan Learning Channel

DETROIT, MI - In an effort to provide environmentally-focused instructional videos, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is partnering with Michigan Learning Channel (MLC), a state-wide collaboration for distance-learning by public television stations to provide kindergarten students third-grade instructional resources that are accessible above the air and all digital devices.Read full story
Detroit, MI

Visiting Columbiaville Soon? 6 Recreational Places to Note

DETROIT, MI — Columbiaville is a nice place to be, with a great history, devoted residents, countless family events, and beautiful scenic views. Columbiaville’s story first started when a carpenter and cabinet maker by trade, Levi Cutting, settled in the first home on the site of the village in 1848. The house is still standing today at the south corner of Water and Lapeer Street. The town was initially known as Niverville after George and Henry Never, who builds a sawmill on the bank of the river.Read full story
Lapeer, MI

Get to know more about the Lapeer Dog Park

LAPEER, MI - The City of Lapeer’s Downtown Development Authority had recently conducted a community survey to see what projects or amenities the community wanted to see added.Read full story
Detroit, MI

Davenport University to Offer Scholarships for Veteran-friendly Employers

DETROIT, MI - Davenport’s new veteran-friendly employer scholarship will make it easier for veterans to take advantage of their college benefits. Partnering with the Michigan Veteran Affairs Agency (MVAA), the new program helps the entire workforce to complete a bachelor’s or master’s degree or pursue professional training to enhance their skills or gain industry-recognized certifications, regardless of veteran status, by providing additional scholarship monies.Read full story
Detroit, MI

A Detroit Man Charged with Murders and Kidnapping of 5-Year-Old Girl

DETROIT, MI - Dongelo Cash Clemons, 30, has been charged for the murders of Larry Brown, 23, and Colby Millsap, 44. Clemons was also charged on July 3, 2021, for abducting Millsap’s five-year-old daughter.Read full story
1 comments
Detroit, MI

Oakland County Celebrates 70% Vaccination Rate

DETROIT, MI - Oakland County hit a significant milestone for the state as 70% of its residents had received at least the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines. The county's Health Division plans to concentrate on Back-to-School events, as efforts to get push residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible, especially those in the 12-24 age group. Read full story
Detroit, MI

Davenport University supports Michigan Frontliners with Beyond Future Frontliners Scholarship

DETROIT, MI — Davenport University recognizes frontline workers’ hard work by offering the Beyond Future Frontliners Scholarship. Having to face COVID-19 head-on, frontline workers didn’t have the luxury of transitioning to working from home. Instead, these essential workers have to face an increase in hours and added stress from being at the front line of the pandemic.Read full story
Detroit, MI

Don't Miss the Detroit Public Library’s Last Mobile Library Stop for Flood Assistance

DETROIT, MI - Detroit Public Library’s Mobile Library has been helping to provide neighborhoods with internet access to file claims for damage relief to their residence or business with the Detroit Water and Sewage Department, Great Lakes Water Authority, and FEMA, and handing out other flood-related resources, after the flood on June 25-26. The last stop for the Mobile Library to visit for the Flood Assistance Outreach is scheduled to be on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at the Kemeny Recreation Center, 2260 S. Fort, Southwestern Alumni Picnic from 11 AM to 4 PM.Read full story
Detroit, MI

Shelby Township will hold its 38th annual art fair on August 14-15

DETROIT, MI – On August 14-15, Shelby Township's River Bends will host its 38th Annual Art Fair. This event, presented by the Shelby Township Art Fair Committee and hosted by the Shelby Township Parks, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.Read full story
Detroit, MI

Jude Family Childcare announces open house event with food, games, and free books

DETROIT, MI - Under the leadership of Pastor Sylvester F. Harris Sr., Jude Family Childcare Learning Center (JSCLC) is a ministry of Jude Community Development Corporation (CDC). To celebrate the 15th Annual Arise Detroit!’s Neighborhoods Day, the Jude Family Childcare will have an open house on Saturday, August 7, 2021, from 9 AM to 3 PM at 9105 Van Dyke St.Read full story
Macomb County, MI

Popular Geocaching Spots in Macomb County

DETROIT, MI - More than 10,000 geocaches can be found throughout Macomb County alone, from rural countryside to suburban parks to urban downtowns. Aside from being a free activity, geocaching is a popular hobby for all ages where participants find caches using GPS coordinates. Much like scavenger hunts and hide-and-seek, only modern and high-tech.Read full story
Oakland County, MI

Military Veterans Impacted By Pandemic to Receive Second Round Of Financial Relief From Oakland County

DETROIT, MI—The 2nd round of funding by the Oakland County Veterans Services, or OCVS, was announced on July 28 to be allocated for the Veterans COVID-19 Emergency Financial Relief Program. Financial assistance to county veterans, service members, and eligible dependents impacted by the pandemic will be provided by this program.Read full story
Macomb County, MI

A state of Emergency Declared by Macomb County due to Tornado

DETROIT, MI - A state of emergency in response to damage caused by an EF1 tornado in Armada Township and the Village of Armada has been declared. Mark Hackel, Macomb County Executive announced the state on Saturday, July 24, 2021.Read full story

Comments / 2

Community Policy