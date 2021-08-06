Places to Visit in Eastpointe of Macomb County

Shalev Cohen/Unsplash

EASTPOINTE, MI - Formerly known as East Detroit, Eastpointe is a city on the southern edge of Macomb County, Michigan. With a population of 32,442 (2010 census), the city is part of the Metro Detroit area that borders 8 Mile Road on the northern part of Detroit.

Eastpointe is filled with hidden beauty and tranquility. From its library to the city hall, to dog park, and more, to name a few. Here’s a list of places you need to go when you visit Eastpoint:

1. Eastpointe Memorial Library

A library is generally a beautiful place to visit, but this one features a quaint little garden where visitors can sit down and read in peace whilst enjoying the scenery and breathing fresh air.

2. Eastpointe Children’s Garden

On Gratiot Avenue and Stephens Road, the Eastpoint Children’s Garden is just across the parking lot of Eastpointe’s Memorial Library. The garden features benches, fun sculptures to adore, and a large mural called the ‘Rainbow Maker’ painted by Wendy Popko.

3. Eastpointe City Hall

Keep walking on Gratiot Street and you will find Eastpointe’s City Hall just past the little clocktower. The city hall offers an open courtyard for visitors to have a stroll or ride their bikes.

4. MiDog Park

Located in Memorial Park, the southeast corner of Ten Mile Road and Flower, MiDog Park is an off-leash dog park where you and your canine can enjoy some fun and exercise in the sun. Visitors must bring their dog license receipt and vaccination records to the Recreation Center at 18185 Sycamore, Roseville, to obtain a Key Fob that gives access to the park. For more information, visit the website.

Eastpointe has many other parks, for instance, the John F. Kennedy Memorial Park (https://www.countyoffice.org/john-f-kennedy-park-eastpointe-mi-71a/) that is filled with trees to relax under while the kids play and run around the playscape. The JFK Memorial Park also has a roller hockey rink. Or if you prefer to play tanning or walk on a trail that extends around the whole park, a volleyball net, and a play area for the kids, Eastpointe’s Spindle Park is the place for you. Visit it during winter and there’s a large hill in the park that is perfect for sledding.

