Shelby Township will hold its 38th annual art fair on August 14-15

DETROIT, MI – On August 14-15, Shelby Township's River Bends will host its 38th Annual Art Fair. This event, presented by the Shelby Township Art Fair Committee and hosted by the Shelby Township Parks, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The two-day event will witness fabulous art from more than 100 national, regional, and local artists and artisans.

In addition to that, this fair features crafts and products from Michigan-based businesses, live music on stage, monster mural for all ages, live creatures from the Burgess, police & fire department demonstrations, Better Pie Baking Contest, and Recycled Art Competition where residents and neighboring communities are invited to promote recycling and "green" living.

The festivities will be filled with family-friendly entertainment and activities. This event is an opportunity for families to get together and enjoy their weekend in the lowest local tax rate among Macomb County and bring home a unique piece of art, hand-made items, or other souvenirs from the fair.

With free entry, free parking, and a free shuttle between River Bends Park and Woodall Park, Shelby Township's 2021 Art Fair will take place at River Bends Park, 5700 22 Mile Road. Aside from art shopping, River Bends Park offers 720 acres of parkland with a playscape, horseshoe pits, a barrier-free playground, a hike and bike trails, and a 27-hole disc golf course. Southeast Michigan's largest municipal park will be open for the public to spend and enjoy the whole weekend.

All federal, state and county COVID-19 protocols will take place during the fair to maintain a safe environment.

