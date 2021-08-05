Jude Family Childcare announces open house event with food, games, and free books

Markus Spiske/Unsplash

DETROIT, MI - Under the leadership of Pastor Sylvester F. Harris Sr., Jude Family Childcare Learning Center (JSCLC) is a ministry of Jude Community Development Corporation (CDC). To celebrate the 15th Annual Arise Detroit!’s Neighborhoods Day, the Jude Family Childcare will have an open house on Saturday, August 7, 2021, from 9 AM to 3 PM at 9105 Van Dyke St.

The open house will provide Family Fun Day games, food, free books, clothing giveaway, and other activities. The Jude Family Childcare also uses this opportunity to hold a Job Fair for Pre-School teachers where they pass out resource information and how to apply for childcare.

JFCLC was built based on the belief that their customers’ needs come first. Their goal is to consider and promote the individual development of each child. To achieve this goal, JFCLC is supervised by a full-time, certified in the HighScope and Early Childhood Education program administrators, and supported by professionally credentialed staff where all staff has a minimum of a CDA.

With their motto, “Making A Difference ONE Child at A Time”, JFCLC is accepting from ages 6 weeks to 12 years with home-cooked nutritious meals and before and after school programs for siblings. JFCLC uses the HighScope Preschool Curriculum that is based on the principles of active learning and supports the positive interactions of children with adults and peers. Longitudinal studies have shown that HighScope’s Preschool Curriculum accelerates children’s development and provides lasting benefits into adulthood.

JFCLC is enrolling 4 year-olds for the Great Start Readiness Program (GSRP) preschool for free. To learn more about Michigan’s state-funded preschool, visit their website.

