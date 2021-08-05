Detroit, MI

Jude Family Childcare announces open house event with food, games, and free books

Honey Reitenberger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BXXom_0bHboFd300
Markus Spiske/Unsplash

DETROIT, MI - Under the leadership of Pastor Sylvester F. Harris Sr., Jude Family Childcare Learning Center (JSCLC) is a ministry of Jude Community Development Corporation (CDC). To celebrate the 15th Annual Arise Detroit!’s Neighborhoods Day, the Jude Family Childcare will have an open house on Saturday, August 7, 2021, from 9 AM to 3 PM at 9105 Van Dyke St.

The open house will provide Family Fun Day games, food, free books, clothing giveaway, and other activities. The Jude Family Childcare also uses this opportunity to hold a Job Fair for Pre-School teachers where they pass out resource information and how to apply for childcare.

JFCLC was built based on the belief that their customers’ needs come first. Their goal is to consider and promote the individual development of each child. To achieve this goal, JFCLC is supervised by a full-time, certified in the HighScope and Early Childhood Education program administrators, and supported by professionally credentialed staff where all staff has a minimum of a CDA.

With their motto, “Making A Difference ONE Child at A Time”, JFCLC is accepting from ages 6 weeks to 12 years with home-cooked nutritious meals and before and after school programs for siblings. JFCLC uses the HighScope Preschool Curriculum that is based on the principles of active learning and supports the positive interactions of children with adults and peers. Longitudinal studies have shown that HighScope’s Preschool Curriculum accelerates children’s development and provides lasting benefits into adulthood.

JFCLC is enrolling 4 year-olds for the Great Start Readiness Program (GSRP) preschool for free. To learn more about Michigan’s state-funded preschool, visit their website.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_2f6dc37be026505edba38c081a8cffe9.blob

Detroit native writer in the Motor City

Detroit, MI
16 followers
Loading

More from Honey Reitenberger

Macomb County, MI

Places to Visit in Eastpointe of Macomb County

EASTPOINTE, MI - Formerly known as East Detroit, Eastpointe is a city on the southern edge of Macomb County, Michigan. With a population of 32,442 (2010 census), the city is part of the Metro Detroit area that borders 8 Mile Road on the northern part of Detroit.Read full story
2 comments
Michigan State

EGLE Classroom Provides Environmental Lessons for Children through Partnership with Michigan Learning Channel

DETROIT, MI - In an effort to provide environmentally-focused instructional videos, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is partnering with Michigan Learning Channel (MLC), a state-wide collaboration for distance-learning by public television stations to provide kindergarten students third-grade instructional resources that are accessible above the air and all digital devices.Read full story
Detroit, MI

Visiting Columbiaville Soon? 6 Recreational Places to Note

DETROIT, MI — Columbiaville is a nice place to be, with a great history, devoted residents, countless family events, and beautiful scenic views. Columbiaville’s story first started when a carpenter and cabinet maker by trade, Levi Cutting, settled in the first home on the site of the village in 1848. The house is still standing today at the south corner of Water and Lapeer Street. The town was initially known as Niverville after George and Henry Never, who builds a sawmill on the bank of the river.Read full story
Lapeer, MI

Get to know more about the Lapeer Dog Park

LAPEER, MI - The City of Lapeer’s Downtown Development Authority had recently conducted a community survey to see what projects or amenities the community wanted to see added.Read full story
Detroit, MI

Davenport University to Offer Scholarships for Veteran-friendly Employers

DETROIT, MI - Davenport’s new veteran-friendly employer scholarship will make it easier for veterans to take advantage of their college benefits. Partnering with the Michigan Veteran Affairs Agency (MVAA), the new program helps the entire workforce to complete a bachelor’s or master’s degree or pursue professional training to enhance their skills or gain industry-recognized certifications, regardless of veteran status, by providing additional scholarship monies.Read full story
Detroit, MI

A Detroit Man Charged with Murders and Kidnapping of 5-Year-Old Girl

DETROIT, MI - Dongelo Cash Clemons, 30, has been charged for the murders of Larry Brown, 23, and Colby Millsap, 44. Clemons was also charged on July 3, 2021, for abducting Millsap’s five-year-old daughter.Read full story
Detroit, MI

Oakland County Celebrates 70% Vaccination Rate

DETROIT, MI - Oakland County hit a significant milestone for the state as 70% of its residents had received at least the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines. The county's Health Division plans to concentrate on Back-to-School events, as efforts to get push residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible, especially those in the 12-24 age group. Read full story
Detroit, MI

Davenport University supports Michigan Frontliners with Beyond Future Frontliners Scholarship

DETROIT, MI — Davenport University recognizes frontline workers’ hard work by offering the Beyond Future Frontliners Scholarship. Having to face COVID-19 head-on, frontline workers didn’t have the luxury of transitioning to working from home. Instead, these essential workers have to face an increase in hours and added stress from being at the front line of the pandemic.Read full story
Detroit, MI

Don't Miss the Detroit Public Library’s Last Mobile Library Stop for Flood Assistance

DETROIT, MI - Detroit Public Library’s Mobile Library has been helping to provide neighborhoods with internet access to file claims for damage relief to their residence or business with the Detroit Water and Sewage Department, Great Lakes Water Authority, and FEMA, and handing out other flood-related resources, after the flood on June 25-26. The last stop for the Mobile Library to visit for the Flood Assistance Outreach is scheduled to be on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at the Kemeny Recreation Center, 2260 S. Fort, Southwestern Alumni Picnic from 11 AM to 4 PM.Read full story
Detroit, MI

Shelby Township will hold its 38th annual art fair on August 14-15

DETROIT, MI – On August 14-15, Shelby Township's River Bends will host its 38th Annual Art Fair. This event, presented by the Shelby Township Art Fair Committee and hosted by the Shelby Township Parks, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.Read full story
Macomb County, MI

Popular Geocaching Spots in Macomb County

DETROIT, MI - More than 10,000 geocaches can be found throughout Macomb County alone, from rural countryside to suburban parks to urban downtowns. Aside from being a free activity, geocaching is a popular hobby for all ages where participants find caches using GPS coordinates. Much like scavenger hunts and hide-and-seek, only modern and high-tech.Read full story
Oakland County, MI

Military Veterans Impacted By Pandemic to Receive Second Round Of Financial Relief From Oakland County

DETROIT, MI—The 2nd round of funding by the Oakland County Veterans Services, or OCVS, was announced on July 28 to be allocated for the Veterans COVID-19 Emergency Financial Relief Program. Financial assistance to county veterans, service members, and eligible dependents impacted by the pandemic will be provided by this program.Read full story
Macomb County, MI

A state of Emergency Declared by Macomb County due to Tornado

DETROIT, MI - A state of emergency in response to damage caused by an EF1 tornado in Armada Township and the Village of Armada has been declared. Mark Hackel, Macomb County Executive announced the state on Saturday, July 24, 2021.Read full story
Detroit, MI

Micro Businesses to Receive Funding Grants by Main Street Oakland and Genisys Credit Union Partner: Deadline August 6

DETROIT, MI - Genisys Credit Union and Main Street Oakland County granted micro-businesses Holly, Ortonville, Rochester, and Wixom, each with a $2,500 “Spirit of Main Street” award. Oakland Country Executive David Coulter and Genisys Credit Union announced the awards last Friday to provide small local businesses a financial boost.Read full story
Macomb County, MI

Visiting Macomb County? You Might Like These 3 Local Breweries

DETROIT, MI — Known worldwide for its manufacturing origins, not only is Michigan making cars, but its craft brew industry is just as booming. Whether you prefer light and sweet, or full-bodied and robust, the experts have something for everyone to try here in Macomb County.Read full story
1 comments
Fraser, MI

Families Against Narcotics to Run Drugs Out of Town on August 7

DETROIT, MI - Fraser High School to witness the Run Drugs Out of Town on Saturday, August 7 at 9 AM. While the pandemic has forced the organization to hold their annual Run Drugs Out of Town 5k Run/ Walk virtually last year, they’re coming back, live, and in-person for the year 2021. Registration is open via their website.Read full story
Washtenaw County, MI

Washtenaw County to Hold the 14th Annual Stuff the Bus

DETROIT, MI — Washtenaw County Employees are reaching out to the public to kick off their 2021 United Way Campaign. The 14th Annual Stuff the Bus Event is an effort to collect needed school supplies to students in Washtenaw County Public School Districts. According to Gregory Dill County Administrator, “There are so many children right here in Washtenaw County who start the school year without the necessary school supplies. Washtenaw County employees, in partnership with the United Way, are hosting the 14th annual Stuff the Bus event to help these students have the tools they need to be successful by collecting donated schools supplies from employees and the public.”Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy