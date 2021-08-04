Military Veterans Impacted By Pandemic to Receive Second Round Of Financial Relief From Oakland County

Sydney Rae/Unsplash

DETROIT, MI—The 2nd round of funding by the Oakland County Veterans Services, or OCVS, was announced on July 28 to be allocated for the Veterans COVID-19 Emergency Financial Relief Program. Financial assistance to county veterans, service members, and eligible dependents impacted by the pandemic will be provided by this program.

Veterans will be aided with food, utilities, waste removal, property taxes, and personal care expenses through the grant provided by the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency with a total of $50,000, available in OCVS’s funding, $182,000 was distributed to Oakland County veterans earlier this year in the first round. The limit per person is US$2,500, including food assistance, with a $200 limit. The application period is now open and veterans can apply at oakgov.com/veterans or by contacting the Oakland County Veterans Services Division in Pontiac at (248) 858-0785 for veterans, service members, and their dependents who may not have access to the internet

For this financial relief program, a person should be a resident of Oakland County and have received an honorable discharge from the United States Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Coast Guard, National Guard, Reserves, and women’s auxiliaries, also provide eligibility documents as part of the application process. Oakland County Executive David Coulter expressed that this financial relief “could not come soon enough” for veterans who were impacted by COVID-19, whether they lost a job or having a hard time paying bills. “Now it’s time to serve them.” He added.

Assistance in securing service-connected disability compensation, health care and transportation services, employment and education resources, pension support, life insurance, and burial benefits are also offered by OCVS to the men and women who served the country. Division Manager Garth Wootten explained that helping veterans to receive all the benefits they earned through their service for the country is OCVS’s dedication. According to him, the relief program provides highly trained and accredited Veteran Benefits Counselors to guide veterans and their family members through the application process and advocate on their behalf.

The initiatives made by Oakland County veterans, as well as the support Oakland County is providing for them, were launched earlier this month through radio, billboard, social media advertising, direct mail, and newspaper across the region have become a new marketing campaign highlight. Wootten encourages veterans to take advantage of this no-cost relief program at any time after they leave the service, no matter their age, health, or work status. “Our message is simple: let us serve you,” he said.

