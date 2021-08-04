Popular Geocaching Spots in Macomb County

Martin Lostak/Unsplash

DETROIT, MI - More than 10,000 geocaches can be found throughout Macomb County alone, from rural countryside to suburban parks to urban downtowns.

Aside from being a free activity, geocaching is a popular hobby for all ages where participants find caches using GPS coordinates. Much like scavenger hunts and hide-and-seek, only modern and high-tech.

The fun pastime modern-day treasure hunting started 11 years ago in Oregon with one person placing a single spot and now has grown to more than 3 million geocaches throughout 190 countries.

The two most common types include the traditional, which contains one container at the given coordinates, and multi-cache, which involves two or more locations, with clues at each coordinate until the final destination. For a full list of types of caches, visit geocaching’s official website.

Some of the most popular spots for geocaching in Macomb County include:

1.Clinton River

With over 70 geocaches on water using a kayak or canoe, common labels on various trails along the Clinton River are KTC, C.R., and HNY19.

2.Macomb Orchard Trail

The 24-mile trail that runs through Richmond, Armada, Romeo, and Washington Township has more than 200 geocaches with common labels HNY18, and MOT.

3.Downtown Areas

There are nearly 500 geocaches hidden amidst historical landmarks, public art pieces, and top attractions in and around local downtowns like Utica, Romeo, and Roseville.

4.Public Parks

Thousands of geocaches ranging in skill levels from novice to expert can be found throughout the 215 parks across the county.

To get started, visit the official geocaching website and sign up for a free membership to gain access to the maps, lists, and information needed for your first geocaching experience.