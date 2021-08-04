A state of Emergency Declared by Macomb County due to Tornado

Raychel Sanner/Unsplash

DETROIT, MI - A state of emergency in response to damage caused by an EF1 tornado in Armada Township and the Village of Armada has been declared. Mark Hackel, Macomb County Executive announced the state on Saturday, July 24, 2021.

“The tornado was severe and caused major damage in our communities,” said Hackel. “We are extremely thankful that no deaths or injuries occurred, but the ongoing recovery costs will be significant and so today we are declaring a state of emergency to seek any assistance available for these municipalities.”

The storm has damaged 116 structures, and at least two were destroyed. A response and recovery element of Macomb County’s emergency operations plan was activated by this state of emergency, which makes cost reimbursement a necessary step for the emergency management process.

Governor Whitmer is asked by officials to make State Disaster and Emergency Contingency fund, or any other source of funds, available to offset the public cost and to declare a state of emergency to exist within Macomb County, especially the Village of Armada and Armada Township.

“This support could offset costs incurred by public entities for public safety, debris management, and economic recovery,” said Hackel. “Right now we estimate that both the Village of Armada and Armada Township expects to incur costs over 15 percent of their annual general fund budget, and this will significantly impact their ability to operate.”

The county is granted the authority to declare that a state of emergency exists by Section 10 of Public Act 390 of 1976. The liaison and coordination of state and federal authorities for assistance related to this incident will be served by the Director of Macomb County Emergency Management and Communications, Brandon Lewis.

