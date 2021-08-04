Micro Businesses to Receive Funding Grants by Main Street Oakland and Genisys Credit Union Partner: Deadline August 6

Gene Gallin/Unsplash

DETROIT, MI - Genisys Credit Union and Main Street Oakland County granted micro-businesses Holly, Ortonville, Rochester, and Wixom, each with a $2,500 “Spirit of Main Street” award. Oakland Country Executive David Coulter and Genisys Credit Union announced the awards last Friday to provide small local businesses a financial boost.

In collaboration with Genisys Credit Union, the county executive expressed that assisting residents, businesses, and organizations during these challenging times is, “one of the county’s key priorities,” so that they could recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Genisys-funded grants can help small businesses pay vendors and improve their structures and marketing. A dollar-for-dollar match must be provided by the applicant under the terms of the grant. For example, Holly Sewn in Holly used their grant money to alter their shop and convert it into a comfortable and functional retail space and studio.

President and CEO of Genisys Credit Union, Jackie Buchanan, said that the company is proud to partner with Main Street Oakland County, as downtown areas are working to build back from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, to fund grants for small businesses to build stronger local economies and communities.

2021 marks the fourth year of Genisys Credit Union and Main Street Oakland County’s partnership. The second round of this annual funding is scheduled with a deadline on August 6 at 5 PM. Eligible small businesses must apply through one of the 16 Main Street communities, which include Auburn Hills, Berkley, Clarkston, Clawson, Farmington, Ferndale, Franklin, Highland, Holly, Lake Orion, Ortonville, Oxford, Pontiac, Rochester, Royal Oak, and Wixom.

Visit the Oakland County Main Street website for more information.

