Visiting Macomb County? You Might Like These 3 Local Breweries

Elevate/Unsplash

DETROIT, MI — Known worldwide for its manufacturing origins, not only is Michigan making cars, but its craft brew industry is just as booming. Whether you prefer light and sweet, or full-bodied and robust, the experts have something for everyone to try here in Macomb County.

It is advised to call the locations you are interested in visiting prior to visiting, as there may be changes that affect the number of days and hours of operation for the following breweries. To ensure everyone’s safety, wear a mask and maintain physical distancing. Do stay home if you feel unwell. And of course, always drink responsibly!

1. Arctic Circle Brewing Company

Located at 27663 23 Mile Road, Chesterfield, Arctic Circle Brewing Company is a dream come true for local microbrew enthusiasts Eric Lehman Jr. and Deven Sills, two long-time friends and now business partners. In addition to offering innovative beer, the new microbrewery and taproom bring an eclectic feel and a sense of community to those who come in.

2. Baffin Brewing Company

At Baffin, visitors can find cleverly created and original names of their craft beers by founders Joe Dowd and Joe Vandermarliere. If your life revolves around beer and pop culture, 25113 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores is your place. This brewing company also has sustainability in mind- sourcing the brewery’s ingredients from local farmers as much as possible.

3. Starr Craft Brewery

Located in the northern part of Macomb County, 69209 N Forest Ave., Richmond, Starr Craft Brewery is the newcomer to the world of Starr Craft microbreweries. This brewery is a family affair that offers a wide variety of pints for patrons to enjoy.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.