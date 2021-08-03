Families Against Narcotics to Run Drugs Out of Town on August 7

Mārtiņš Zemlickis/Unsplash

DETROIT, MI - Fraser High School to witness the Run Drugs Out of Town on Saturday, August 7 at 9 AM. While the pandemic has forced the organization to hold their annual Run Drugs Out of Town 5k Run/ Walk virtually last year, they’re coming back, live, and in-person for the year 2021. Registration is open via their website.

Participants will receive t-shirts, race bibs, medals, and the always-moving opening ceremonies. The Run Drugs Out of Town is open to the public, either by person or team. Behind the run, this event’s integral mission is to help raise money for individuals and families who have been affected by addiction through the many compassionate programs provided by Families Against Narcotics (FAN).

With their motto, “From Despair Came A Ray Of Hope”, FAN was created in 2007 out of a town hall meeting held because of two teen heroin overdoses just weeks apart in the middle-class suburban community of Fraser, Michigan. In that year alone, the small community suffered 30 overdoses, all to heroin. When the community felt the need to do something, this determined organization was set out to recruit members and educate to public.

The organization’s key element to its success is by fostering relationships within the recovery community. Their main goal is to inform the community about the growing problem of addiction among all ages and the increasing use of heroin by the youth and to erase the stigma around drug addiction through education.

Today, over 50 recovering youth are speaking for FAN where they share openly and honestly about their addiction. This allows involving family members and creating a stronger recovery process for all those affected by addiction. More than 20 chapters are active throughout Michigan, in addition to the Macomb County chapter of FAN, and many more communities have expressed their interest in starting chapters.

