Washtenaw County to Hold the 14th Annual Stuff the Bus

Markus Winkler/ Unsplash

DETROIT, MI — Washtenaw County Employees are reaching out to the public to kick off their 2021 United Way Campaign. The 14th Annual Stuff the Bus Event is an effort to collect needed school supplies to students in Washtenaw County Public School Districts. According to Gregory Dill County Administrator, “There are so many children right here in Washtenaw County who start the school year without the necessary school supplies. Washtenaw County employees, in partnership with the United Way, are hosting the 14th annual Stuff the Bus event to help these students have the tools they need to be successful by collecting donated schools supplies from employees and the public.”

This event will take place at the Target parking lots in Ypsilanti and Ann Arbor, August 2 to August 6, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. in a full-sized school bus where Washtenaw Country employees will assist the public to “Stuff the Bus” with school supplies, from backpacks to pencils, to crayons, and glue sticks.

All collected school supplies will be donated to all WCSD schools and other schools that have requested to participate. These donations are to be sorted and delivered to the schools based on the level of need that they requested and to be distributed to their students by the schools.

“This year, I am proud to announce we will have two drop-off locations, one in Ypsilanti and one in Ann Arbor. Every year the employees and citizens of this County continue to give generously to this cause and once again this year I would like to encourage all of you to come out and donate to a worthy event that benefits children right here in the community and impacts their futures in a big way,” Dill added.

Ann Arbor Public Schools, Ypsilanti Community Schools, Lincoln Consolidated Schools, Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Whitmore Lake Public Schools will participate in the 14th Annual Stuff the Bus event.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.