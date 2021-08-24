History Colorado's Mystery Quest Comes Back on September 3

Andrew Neel/Unsplash

DENVER, CO - History Colorado's mystery quest comes back to the new season. Gather the team for a time-traveling adventure with Denver Calling: The Lost Book of Astrid Lee Vol 2. It will run from 3rd to 19th September which can be open for groups or large collaboration, with a registration fee of $10–30 per group.

The Lost Book of Astrid Lee Vol 2 is challenged to embark on a three-week-long, city-wide mystery-quest stretching from 1980s Denver, into the 1920s, stopping in the late 60s, then all the way back again. This event is also an opportunity to learn about Denver's history, what city's past, and the possible future.

Participants in Denver Calling support local artists, musicians, and community partners while embarking on a self-sustaining episodic mystery quest, staying Covid aware, patiently solving puzzles in search of local history and hidden new ideas.

Then, like the concept, See and Hear Your City with New Eyes, it can be an opportunity to hear fresh music from local superstars Distance Walk, Felix Fast4ward, Michelle Roquet (Milk Blossoms), and Kalyn Heffernan (Wheelchair Sportscamp) also see all-original creations from artists Lonnie Allen, Don Austin, Roxann Diffin, Emily Hope Dobkin, Cassandra Elaine, Thea Hunt, and the students from Arts Stree

Other interesting points, Denver Calling is the latest element of the Building Denver initiative, a current series of exhibitions, public programs, and History Colorado partnerships, urban development, and architecture from 1860 to the present day.

If your team is interested, please do registration before Sunday, September 5. And for further information, please directly contact Shadia Lemus, Director of Communications at 720-560-5981, or email shadia.lemus@state.co.us.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.