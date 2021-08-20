Denver's Beautiful Paws Pet Calendar Contest 2022

Ludemeula Fernandes/Unsplash

DENVER, CO - Do you have beautiful photos of your pets? Share it with the Beautiful Paws Pet Calendar Contest 2022 presented by the Gaelle Pet Photography. Encourage your family and friends to vote and benefit The Denver Animal Shelter. It is $1 per vote and $25 per entry.

The sale from the calendar and the photo contest will assist Denver Animal Shelter with Animal Care & Enrichment, spay/neuter, medical care, community outreach, education, and foster care.

The winners are the top 13 entrants with the most vote and the pet with the highest post will be featured in the cover photo of the 2022 calendar. The 2nd - 13th winners will be featured as a pet of the month. All of the winners will be professionally photographed by Gaelle Pet Photography and the winners can purchase the images after the session.

The pet with highest number of new votes each week will also receive a mini-contest prize. Each pet will only get the price once. There are 64 pet contestants so far with a variety of pets ranging from rabbits to dogs.

The submission and voting period will end on August 28 2021 at 6 p.m.

You can also reserve a grid space for your pet in the calendar. You can use this to honor your pet or celebrate special day, before or after the numbered squares, with their photo. Each grid space costs $25.

Denver Animal Shelter relies on the community and your participation will not only celebrates your pets but also help another thousands of sheltered pets out there.

