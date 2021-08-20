Work on Your Resume and Elevator Pitch with AD Works! and Veterans Networking Events with Limited Seats

Scott Graham/Unsplash

DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO - For the jobseekers of Douglas County and Arapahoe, do not miss the next resume workshops provided by Arapahoe Douglas Works! on August 2021. There are 54 events in the August and at least half of them is already done.

A/D Works is part of Colorado Department of Labor and Employment's statewide network of workforce centers that offers free workforce development services in the Metro Denver area. If you missed the first resume workshop but you want to stay competitive in the workforce market, make sure you check the list of upcoming events by A/D Works! Workforce Center.

FOR VETERANS, there is an event specifically for veterans and their spouses with limited seats so check that one below. Registration link is provided.

Aug 20, 2021

Emotional Intelligence (9 a.m. - 11 a.m.)

Understand the importance of Emotional Intelligence (EQ) in career success and learn how to improve yours.

LinkedIn (2 p.m. - 4 p.m.)

Learn how to optimally use LinkedIn in your job search with the necessary tips and tricks.

Aug 24, 2021

VIRTUAL Veterans and Spouses Networking Event (9:30 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.)

Limited to only the first 30 veterans/spouses. You will meet employers who are looking for veterans and their spouses to fill positions in their company. Register soon by clicking here.

Meet the Recruiter (10 a.m. - 11 a.m.)

Meet Katherine Suter, HRD at Littleton Adventist Hospital and learn her strategies and what a successful job search looks like.

Aug 25, 2021

Resumes I (9 a.m. - 11 a.m.)

Learn the framework of a good resume and develop your existing ones. In this workshop, you will learn about outlining your professional qualities for maximum impact and common mistakes to avoid. This workshop is mandatory for joining the Resume II workshop in the following day.

Interviewing I (2 p.m. - 4 p.m.)

Learn how to develop your pitching and STAR stories concept to prepare your next interview whether its directly, virtual, panel, or via telephone. The workshop is available both virtual and in person.

