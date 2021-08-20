The City of Fort Collins presents 2021 Business Appreciation Celebration: Healthy Minds, Healthy Business

FORT COLLINS, CO - Refresh and take a mental break with the City of Fort Collins' 2021 Business Appreciation Celebration. Join this virtual event and explore the topic of mental health and the business community in the city. As the event's tagline says, "Healthy minds, healthy business".

2021 Business Appreciation Celebration will be held on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 3 p.m. Currently, registration is still not open yet. Stay tuned to the official website for the latest update regarding the event. The website is also available in Spanish for Spanish-speaking residents.

2021 Business Appreciation Celebration features Marah Lidey, CEO & Co-Founder of the mental wellness app, Shine, as the guest speaker. Previously, this application was named The Best Wellness App 2020 by Apple.

Moreover, several Fort Collins businesses will be joining to share the story of how they adapt and remain resilient during difficult times, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Featured businesses include IOME, Colorado, Cuts, La Cocina, R Bar, and Woodward.

Harvard Business Review conducted research, and they found that 85% of employees feel their wellbeing has declined since the COVID-19 pandemic began. CDC also stated that communities of color are impacted disproportionately. Another research by Thrive Global shows that entrepreneurs are 50% more likely to report mental health conditions, with twice the chance of suffering from depression.

These numbers pushed the city to openly discuss the matter. This event is a part of the #ForFortCollins program, which was created to help the community to come back stronger due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Click here for more information.

If you are experiencing anxiety or other mental health conditions, especially due to the pandemic, the City of Fort Collins has compiled a list of available local and national mental health resources here.

