Grab a book in bargains at Arapahoe Libraries' Used Book Sale

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO - The Friends of Arapahoe Libraries is inviting Arapahoe County residents to join a used book sale at The Streets at Southglenn on Thursday, September 9 through September 12, 2021. Residents can shop for high-quality books, media, and collectibles at lower prices.

The event takes place at 6851 South Gaylord Street, Centennial, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (September 9 - 11) and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (September 12). There will be books for all ages, so all residents are welcome.

Some books are available for children age 0 - 5, children ages 5 to 8, tweens ages 9 to 12, teens ages 12 to 18, adults, and older adults.

Although the event runs for four days, there will be a special on September 12. Since Sunday, September 12 is bag day, The Friends of Arapahoe Libraries will provide buyers with bags (one each buyer) that can be filled for just $8. Sales from the Used Book Sale will benefit Arapahoe Library programs and services.

Find the venue of the book sale at The Streets at SouthGlenn outdoor shopping district, next to the main fountain across from H&M.

For more information, check out a video preview from the foundation here or send an email to lrichey@ald.lib.co.us.

The Friends of Arapahoe Libraries funds a variety of Arapahoe Libraries' projects and programs. Annually, the biggest contribution is granted to the Summer Reading Program. Currently, the foundation is accepting adult volunteers for the role of Home Delivery. Click here for more information.

