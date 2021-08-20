Observe the numbers and patterns in nature through Denver Art Museum's Number in Nature: A Mirror Maze

DENVER, CO - Denver Art Museum is inviting visitors to learn and observe the natural numbers and patterns with Numbers in Nature: A Mirror Maze. This event offers visitors a way to create, manipulate and experience patterns while exploring the ways nature organizes itself.

The patterns in nature, such as the inside of a nautilus and sunflower's seeds that are placed perfectly in spirals, have repeatedly inspired human designs. This exhibition allows visitors to engage in identifying patterns in music, art, architecture, and the human body. The exhibition features an elaborate mirror maze that seems to repeat infinitely as the centerpiece.

Denver Art Museum features some events in conjunction with the exhibition. One of them is an interactive scavenger hunt. Museum visitors can test their skills in identifying patterns around the Museum. Other than that, the museum is also holding more events, including previous Digital Earth: The Earth as Art and the upcoming The Phenomena of Growth.

The Phenomena of Growth is a virtual STEAM evening of music and science, inspired by the patterns of nature. Throughout the evening, the museum will explore the rise of the world with the help of nature. Mini-lectures by Irmgard Bischofberger of the MIT Fluids Lab, accompanied by live electro symphonic music by Composer David Ibbett and visual art by Marlena Bocian-Hewitt, will complete the evening.

Purchase a ticket for The Phenomena of Growth here. The event will take place on Thursday, August 19, at 7 p.m.

Numbers in Nature: A Mirror Maze was brought to Denver by Harriet S. Rosen, with design and development by the Museum of Science + Industry Chicago. Grab a timed ticket here before September 19 to experience the exhibition.

