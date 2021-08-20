Larimer County Treasurer and Public Trustee Office offers Online Foreclosure Auction service

Glenn Carstens-Peters/Unsplash

LARIMER COUNTY, CO - Larimer County Treasurer and Public Trustee Office's Irene Josey has announced a web-based online foreclosure auction solution. The service Josey offers is powered by Realauction.com, LLC, with the first online sale on September 1, 2021, at 10 a.m. mountain time.

Larimer County will hold free training webinars on August 19 and August 26 at 2 p.m. These webinars aim to prepare potential bidders for the upcoming transition. To register for the webinars, contact customerservice@realauction.com or 1-877-361-7325.

Potential bidders may register here at least one business day before the auction. Prior to deadlines, bidders must deposit 10 percent of their bid for each property to Larimer County Public Trustee's Office. In the end, foreclosure properties will be sold to the highest bidder. Learn more here.

Bidders who plan to participate in upcoming auctions must take note that the lien foreclosed might not be the first lien. The office of Larimer County Treasurer & Public Trustee does not offer warranties or expressed any such thing regarding the properties on the sale. Please exercise due diligence in researching the information about the property and liens before the auction.

The office also offers a list of free community foreclosure counseling resources for residents who are acting as borrowers in foreclosure.

Larimer County Treasurer & Public Trustee’s Office welcomes any questions or concerns. The office is open during business hours, from Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. If you are unavailable to visit the office in person, you may contact the office via email at efclose@larimer.org, via phone at (970) 498-7452, or through the online chat option.

More information is available on Larimer County Treasurer & Public Trustee’s Office website.

