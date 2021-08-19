Scientist Found a New Frog-Legged Beetle Fossil, on Display at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science

Kirill Pershin/Unsplash

DENVER, CO – A well-perservered 49-million-years-old beetle fossil has finally been announced in the scientific journal Papers in Palaeontology. This species of beetle has been identified since 1995, but this recent discovery is so special because it is so rare to find a very old fossil that still have a good condition and clear appearance. “This is one of the most magnificent beetle fossils ever found” said Frank Krell, Denver Museum of Nature and Science Senior Curator of Entomology.

Frank Krell worked together with Fransico Vitali, National Museum of Natural History of Luxembourg Invertebrate Zoology Collections Curator, to identify this new species.

This new species is called Pulchritudo attenboroughi, which means Attenborough’s beauty. When scientist found this fossil the pattern is still remain in a perfect condition with a good clarity and contrast. Krell also said that this particular beetle fossil is one of the best-preserved beetle fossils. The best part is its wings, because the color pigment is perfectly well-preserved.

Another special thing about this beetle is that it has a kind of frog-leg, but however this particular beetle did not fit into any frog-legged beetle genera. So the new study stated that Pulchritudo attenboroughi will belong to a new genus. Researchers say the ancient beetle has strong hind legs and is included in the frog-legged leaf beetle.

This beetle fossil is currently on display in the collection of the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. To learn more about this fossil and another science discovery, check the official website of Denver Museum of Nature and Science at www.dmns.org

