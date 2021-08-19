Time to be Fit and Healthy for Summer, Have Nutritious meal at the Healthy Food Restaurants in Denver

Dan Gold/Unsplash

DENVER, CO – During this kind of unique time, people are tend to give more attention to their health. Not many can pull off a healthy dishes in a delicious way, but there are some restaurants and organic cafés in Denver that help people to have tasty but nutritious dishes and take healthy menu to the next-level. Here are some of the healthy restaurants recommendation to try in Denver.

VITAL ROOT

Vital Root makes it easy for anyone who wants to have a plant-focused meal but in a delicious way. They serves several dishes and drinks, starting from soup and salads, bowls, Asian meals, pancakes, breakfast and brunch, kids menu, smoothies, juices, teas, coffee, cocktails, and they have beer and wine too. Vital Root also have pick up services and people can order via Ubereats as well.

VERT KITCHEN

Encouraging real cooking and healthy eating, Vert Kitchen is an organic café in Denver that use all-natural organic products. They serve many healthy food with some France cuisine style. Their well-known product are sandwiches, soups, and salads. But other than that they also have other menu such as coffee bar, kids menu, cookies, breakfast menu, and wine. Check their official website at www.vertkitchen.com to discover all of the French-style cuisine menu.

WHOLE SOL BLEND BAR

Whole Sol Blend Bar is like a partner for the everyday healthy life. They made smoothie bowls, toast, and juices with pure organic products. Whole Sol’s well-known smoothie bowls don’t have any additional sugar or sweeteners. People can have some healthy dishes to start their morning, energy booster during workout, or simply have some healthy treats in the afternoon after a long day. Find out more at www.wholesolblendbar.com

