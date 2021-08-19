Douglas County Drive-Up Vaccination Site Re-Open at the Douglas County Fairgrounds

Mufid Majnun/Unsplash

DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO - The COVID-19 drive up vaccination site has re-opened at the Douglas County Fairgrounds, 500 Fairgrounds Drive in Castle Rock. The site is available every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 12 - 7 p.m. All COVID-19 vaccines are free.

The vaccination will require parent/guardian to be present for 12-15-years-old and parental consent is required for 16-17-years-old. No appointment is needed.

You don't need to be a U.S. Citizen to get the vaccine and you will not need to show any photo ID or insurance. The informations you provide at the vaccination clinics are confidential and will remain so. The information will not be shared for any immigration or law enforcement purposes. If any vaccine provider demand identification, you can file a report in covid19.colorado.gov/VaccineConcerns.

Other than that, there will be more upcoming vaccination sites across Colorado such as Littleton, Aurora, Broomfield, and more. For more information about upcoming vaccination sites, click this link here.

Vaccine Safety

Vaccine is save because all authorized COVID-19 vaccines are going through the most intense safety monitoring in U.S. history and there has been tens of thousands of people volunteered to help test the vaccine, showing the vaccines are save and work. The data suggests that vaccination effectively reduces the spread of infection and COVID-19 cases.

Vaccine effectivity

All available vaccine is highly effective at preventing COVID-19 illness, hospitalization, and death. Pfizer reported their vaccines are about 95% effective at preventing COVID-19 symptoms after 7 days. Moderna reported 94% effectiveness after 14 days. All vaccine is good and the best is the one you can get the soonest.