Denver's Best Cheap Apartment

DENVER, CO- Are you a newcomer in Mile High City? And looking for an affordable place to stay? Don’t worry, Denver offers you many best deal apartments prices. The perfect city landscape and stunning background view increase a property price in Denver. You can also easily find green spaces, free and incredible events, and best thrift places. Before you move, here’s some best cheap apartment lists in Denver!

Montview Manor- 62+ Senior Living Community

Montview Manor offers you a mixture of comfort and stylish environment. This place is on top list for best deal apartment. The rent range is from $485-$1,210, depending on the types. Montview Manor is a perfect place for the older community. Their purpose is to keep the high property quality but under market prices. It’s located at 1663 Steele St, Denver.

The Amherst

If you want to start a new life, living in The Amherst is a great choice. It is an incredible community for you to live in. The range rent starts from $775-$1,250. Our 2775 S Federal Blvd address is an ideal place for newcomers with kids. It is also near three school areas. So, this is the perfect time to love where you live!

The Brandin’ Iron Apartments

Do you like to discover new places? This community will be a match for you! The Brandin’ Iron Apartment offers an industrial farmhouse place. It’s located at 8600 East Colfax Ave, where the iconic east Colfax area is. The rent range starts from $825-$1,350. This place is also pet friendly. You are allowed to bring a cat or dog. The parking lot is also wide.

