Make a Difference by Participating in These Denver's Donation Activities

DENVER, CO – During this kind of time lots of people maybe are struggling more than the others. There are many ways that people can do to help the local neighborhood. Specifically in Denver, there are several donation programs that people can participate to help other Denverites to live better. Here are some of those donation programs that open to the public.

Denver Homeless Out Loud

The pandemic makes it more difficult for many people out there to find a job. The DHOL (Denver Homeless Out Loud) works for the rights, dignity, and housing of the homeless. They do several activities to help the homeless and one of those is open a donation program. People can donate by come by to their office at 1600 Downing St, donate via PayPal, or simply mail a check. Find more at https://denverhomelessoutloud.org/donate/

Cycle for Strays

Cycle for Strays is an event held by the Denver Animal Shelter’s team for the Denver Century Ride on 25th September 2021. Along with this event, they also open a fundraising program to support the animal lives, shelter’s foster program, humane education, community outreach, spay/neuter services, emergency medical care, and many more. There is only two month left for the fundraising with 19 fundraisers and 97 donors donated $4,502 to reach the $20,000 goal. To join this fundraising please visit the website at https://www.mightycause.com/event/Cycleforstrays2021

Support the Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA)

VVA in Denver is continuously supporting the lives of Vietnam veterans through donations and other several programs. Since many veterans don’t have the access to health care services, the VVA is open for several types of donations such as cash money, furniture, shoes, baby items, housewares, and even vehicle, but clothing is their priority need. For more information check their website at https://vva.org/donate/

