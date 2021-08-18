Boulder Fire Rescue Hiring Public Information Officer

Berkeley Communications/Unsplash

BOULDER COUNTY, CO - Boulder Fire Rescue is giving you opportunity to join their ranks as a full-time Public Information Officer in the Communication and Engagement Department. The job is open until filled. Click the link here to apply.

The offer is $61,916.00 - $71,032.00 annually and several benefits depending on the position.

In this job, you will be responsible for assisting the development, coordination, and implementation of public relation, marketing and outreach programs. You are expected to be proactive, engaging, and inclusive.

The City of Boulder has five city values namely Respect, Customer Service, Integrity, Collaboration, and Innovation. That is why the city is looking for someone who has the properties that uphold those values, having a high integrity, open-minded and treat all individuals with respect, able to work effectively with all people and their various background, and maintain composure during stressful and crisis situation.

There are at least seven points of duties and responsibilities that you need to take note for. The duties and responsibilities are related to communication works and it includes providing remote support to respond emergencies 24/7 within an Incident Command Structure.

Mental and physical effort is required to communicate in person or via phone call and sufficient vision capability to review, evaluate, and prepare various documents and materials. The work environment is a subject to continuous noise and interruption and to stay in focus and composure during responding to high-stress situation in any condition and any weather.

Spanish language proficiency is desired but not a minimum requirement.

For complete duties and responsibilities, minimum qualifications, desired qualifications, and work conditions, click the link here.

