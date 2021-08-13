CU Boulder Data Shows the State is In Recovery, But Boulder Seems Lagging

Timon Studler/Unsplash

BOULDER, CO - While the data of business shows growth in the State of Colorado, the employment recovery in Boulder seems lagging. Boulder and Greeley are the two region in Colorado with the lowest growth in Indexed Employment Growth from January 2020 to June 2021.

After suffering recession in 2020, the nation suffered a lost of 22.4 million jobs in March and April 2020, but then recovered 15.6 million jobs from May 2020 through June 2021, a year-over-year increase of 5.7% according to the Bureau of Labor Statistic.

The employment growth plummeted down to roughly -10% to -14%, he statistic is showing that the Indexed Employment Growth of Boulder peaked at around -6% and Greeley around -8% while the rest of the region is above those number with Colorado Springs at the top of the statistic.

The report is recorded in the Quarterly Business and Economic Indicators. The latest report was constructed by the Leeds School of Business Research Business Division (BRD) at University of Colorado Boulder in partnership with Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.

In overall, the data is showing a good progress and recovery from the recession. The report says that business leader is expressing confidence and optimism about demand and economy, but still concerned with inflation and, worker shortages, and supply chain constraints.

“Colorado is on the road to recovery despite historic economic challenges. While the latest data is encouraging, we know that the pandemic has deepened wealth and income inequalities in our state and many Coloradans have not seen a return to pre-pandemic normal,” said Secretary Griswold. “As we continue to rebuild from the pandemic, there is incredible opportunity to ensure that Colorado’s strengthening economy is benefiting all communities.”

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.