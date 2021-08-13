Denver's Best Comedy Shows and Upcoming Performances

Tim Mossholder/Unsplash

DENVER, CO - It is not hard to find a comedy show in Denver. The fact is, there is always a bar or a club that is hosting a comedy show almost every week. If you are confused on the variety of shows and you really want the ones that is worth the money and the time, check out the list of best comedy shows in Denver.

Comedy Works

Comedy Works is one of the top 5 comedy shows in the United States by USA Today and basically where your comedy adventure should start from. One of the best show is the Thick Skin where comedy is at its rawest. It is where amateur and pros cracking jokes for prices. While the good comedy is rewarded, no one is actually save from Mike Stanley and his co-host's roasting.

Next show: Thick Skin on Aug 25 at 7:30 p.m. (21+)

The Boulder Comedy Show

The Boulder Comedy Show happens every week Sunday night at 5 and 7:30 p.m. at the Rayback Collective. The show was created by comedian Brent Gill and is more than 8 years old, bringing laughter week-for-week and comics from across the country.

Next show: Aug 15th, 7 p.m. featuring Dave Waite

Comedy at the Colorado Room

The show is sponsored by the Comedy Fort. The Colorado Room is relatively small and crowded when comedy show happen but it has a wide outdoor patio making it technically Comedy outside the Colorado Room, come rain or snow.

Next show: Aug 14th, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. featuring Dave Waite

The Grawlix

The Grawlix was formed in 2010 with Adam Cayton-Holland, Ben Roy, and Andrew Orvedahl as its current members. They are the creator of the sitcom Those Who Can't that has aired three seasons.

Next Show: Aug 28, 8 p.m. featuring Fairbanks, Burris, McLachlan & Special Guest

