What's inside the Denver's Antique Row District?

DENVER, CO — Denver hides many treasures. From the Red Rocks Amphitheatre, stunning green space, Rocky Mountain views, and more. Antique Row District is one of the hidden-gem districts in Denver. If you’re an antique collector, this is your place. They have all you might be looking for, including furniture, clothing, accessories, pottery, and vinyl records.

Antique Row District is Denver’s king of all things antique. There is a whole condensed area of really cool antique shops. It is said that this area is the center of Victorian antiques in the United States. Discovering old remnants of the west and the Victorian age in these shops is fascinating. It is a great destination for your 1980's collection is Fifty Two 80's A Totally Awesome Shop.

Denver's Antique Row District consists of many stores. Not all sell the antique stuff, some of them also sell second hand things. There are also some very cool antique shops that sell great vintage clothes and comic books too! If you explore more, you’ll find an old mask store.

There are upscale shops with European imports, eccentric items shops, flea market oddities, shops that specialize in chandeliers, shops that only sell old clocks, stores with old books, and many more. You can spend all day digging for more treasure here! It’s worth visiting when you are in Denver.

The price offered is fair. From a penny list items to expensive imported goods. You can also try your luck to bargain.

Antique Row District is located at 400-2000 S Broadway Ave Denver and only 15 minutes from downtown Denver. It opens Monday to Sunday from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

