Three best street foods to eat in Denver

DENVER, CO- Are you a food lover? Have plans to visit Denver anytime soon? You’re at the right destination. Denver has a lot of variety of foods to choose from. For 161 years, Denver’s dining history has given birth to some iconic dishes, such as Rocky Mountain oysters, steakhouse classics, and eponymous omelet. So, here are the best street foods vendors that define the Denver culinary landscape that can’t be found anywhere else. Happy hunting!

Rock N Lobster Roll

Are you craving seafood? Rock N Lobster Rolls has it all. From lobster poutine fries, lobster cheese fries, lobster mac 'n cheese, to whoopie pie. Their special menu is Thursday date night special. It contains two lobster rolls, two cups of clam chowder, lobster cheese fries, two bags of chips, and two sodas. The price starts from $6-$50. This truck parks in different locations in Denver so you will have to check their schedule on the official website.

Quiero Arepas

If you love Latin juicy and meaty foods, you can try these quick bites. Their main menu is Arepas which is like a sandwich from cornmeal and shaped like pita bread. They have 3 fillings for Arepa: Chicken, BBQ, cheese, and plantains. The food truck is usually at Mobile- Denver/Boulder, Denver, or check on their website.

Mas Kaos

Mas Kaos has a lot of choices on the Mexican menu, especially for tacos and pizza. They offer gluten-free meals and are vegetarian-friendly. Wine is a good pair here. The price is decent. It’s located at 4526 Tennyson St, Denver. Friendly tip, Tennyson street has great outdoor seating.

