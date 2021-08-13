Denver Public Library Events for the Booklovers of Denver, Aug - Sept 2021

Mariia Zakatiura/Unsplash

DENVER, CO – The Denver Public Library is gearing up for a ton of exhilarating events for the book lovers of Denver. From a reading session to a discussion with Jason Dearen, the author of Kill Shot: A Shadow Industry, A Deadly Disease and many more. Kids, teens, and adults alike will have their share of fun in the events. Check the list of upcoming events by Denver Public Library!

Author Event

Kill Shot: Virtual Book Discussion with Author Jason Dearen

Thursday, Aug. 19, 4 – 5:15 p.m.,

Jason Dearen is an award-winning investigative journalist that will bring you to the depth of his book Kill Shot: A Shadow Industry, A Deadly Disease. The book tells the dark side of the multistate deadliest outbreak of Fungal Meningitis.

Book Clubs

No Strings Attached Book Chat (Ages 18+) | Saturday, Aug. 21, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Book Explorers: Kids’ Virtual Book Club (Ages 5 – 8) | Thursday, Aug. 19, 4 – 5 p.m.

Book Explorers: Kids’ Virtual Book Club (Ages 9– 11) Tuesday, Aug. 17, 4 – 5 p.m.

Virtual Social Justice Book Club (18+) | Wednesday, Aug. 25, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

All the event above will be held online if no change.

History

Active Minds: The Erie Canal | Thursday, Aug. 26, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Discuss one of the most impressive feats of engineering, the canal altered the course of the early history of the United States. It changed the economy of the country and provide growth and industrialization.

Bear Valley 50th Anniversary | Saturday, Aug. 28, 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. at Bear Valley

Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Bear Valley Branch with the library staff and enjoy games and fun activities.

Booklovers Ball 2021 | Friday, Sept. 10, 6 – 9 p.m. at Denver Botanic Garden

The 24th Annual Booklovers Ball is annual community celebration of the Denver's library system and will be held al fresco at Denver Botanic Garden. Enjoy the library-themed entertainment under the stars and specialty cocktails in an outdoor tent.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.