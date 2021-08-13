Andrew Coop

DENVER, CO - Denver might be one of the most enticing city in your list of consideration among the other cities in the Colorado State. Before you make the big decision, here are things you need to know before moving to Denver.

The Direction Your House is Facing

Due to some hemispheric reason, the direction of the house will decide whether your balcony or your driveway will be drown in tons of snow during winter. Avoid to have your house facing north since you will be prone to this problem due to lack of sunlight.

Sports

While some people might be wary of this, this might be the best reason to stay in Denver either you are for the Broncos or against the Broncos. You will get the blasting atmosphere of cheering with the local football fans.

Breweries

The city has a lot of local breweries making it one of what Denver is famous for, especially in the River North district. It is possible that everyone has a brewery station somewhere in their basement.

The Rocky Mountains

Whether its summer, fall, spring, or even winter, there is a lot of activities you can do in Denver. Fishing in the lake, hiking, and skiing is part of the charm here. But don't forget, if you are hiking, the Mile High City is already a mile high, and that means going to the mounting is doubling that height so always come prepared and hydrated. It will take time to get used to the altitude.

Winter

The snowstorm is heavy but as mentioned before, the snow will not stay more than a week. Denver receives a lot of sunlight throughout the year and there are plenty of public plow services.

420

There is a lot of marijuana in Colorado for recreational use where productive citizen might need it after a long day of hard work. But don't worry if you are not into that stuff, it is not intrusive and the government manage to keep the marijuana business in control.

Dogs

Coloradans love their dogs, and Denver is not an exception. You will see a lot where people bring their dogs in restaurant, stores, bars and lots of places. It might be the best city a dog person could ask for.

